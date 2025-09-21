PM Modi to address nation at 5 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday (September 21), officials said.

There is, however, no official word on the topic that Modi will address in the evening.

“PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 5 PM this evening," the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X.

GST reforms to kick in tomorrow

The prime minister’s address will be delivered on the eve of Navratri, the day from which the GST rate cuts will take effect, with the prices of a large number of products set to decrease.

The Centre recently announced GST reforms, reducing the number of slabs from four to two – 5 per cent and 18 per cent. Super luxury, sin and demerit goods, however, would attract a tax of 40 per cent. The revisions will come into effect from September 22.

US tariffs, H-1B visa fears

Modi’s address will also come at a time when India is facing a strain in ties with the US, earlier over a 50 per cent hike in tariffs on Indian exports to America, and now over the Donald Trump administration’s steep hike in H-1B visa fees.

Washington recently imposed a retaliatory tariff of 25 per cent and an additional 25 per cent levy on Indian imports over its purchase of Russian oil.

The US government on Friday (September 19) also hiked the annual fee for H-1B applications to $100,000 (over Rs 88 lakh), in a move that is set to hit Indians who form one of the primary applicants of the visa type. The White House, however, has clarified that it is a one-time fee hike and applies to new visas in the next lottery cycle.

Modi’s pitch for self-reliance

Modi, in a veiled reference to the tariffs and visa fee on Saturday, said India should shed dependence on other nations and become self-reliant.

Modi has in the past taken to addressing the nation to make major announcements, like demonetisation in 2016 or India's successful test of Anti-Satellite Missile to join an elite club of countries in 2019.

He also directly reached out to people following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 through such addresses, informing them on lockdowns, offering them suggestions, or highlighting the government's measures to combat one of the most severe health crises to have hit the country and the world.