PM Modi showers praise on RSS; 'spirit of selfless service, discipline are its true strengths'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 28) in his monthly Mann Ki Baat took the opportunity to shower praise on the Hindutva organisation, the RSS, for its selfless service and discipline, and said 'nation first' is always supreme in every action of its volunteers.

Just days before the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrates its 100th anniversary, Modi talked highly about the RSS.

He said it was established by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on Vijayadashmi in 1925 to free the country from intellectual slavery and its journey since has been as remarkable and unprecedented as it is inspiring.

A former RSS pracharak himself, Modi also praised Hedgewar's successor M S Golwalkar and said his statement that "this is not mine, this belongs to the nation" inspires people to rise above self-interest and embrace dedication to the nation.

Also read: Congress slams RSS over article, says it exposes its 'anti-Christian stance'

He said, "This statement by Guruji Golwalkar has shown millions of volunteers the path of sacrifice and service. This spirit of sacrifice, service, and the discipline it teaches is the true strength of the Sangh. Today, the RSS has been relentlessly and tirelessly engaged in national service for over a hundred years."

Nation first

The prime minister has been generous in his praise of the Hindutva organisation in the 100th year of its journey, lauding it in his last Independence Day address and commending the leadership of its chief Mohan Bhagwat on his birthday on September 11.

The RSS, which will turn 100 on Vijayadashmi next week, is considered the ideological inspiration for the ruling BJP.

Also read: RSS at 100 | Was the Sangh anti-colonial? Not at all, says historian

When the Sangh was founded, the country had been bound by the chains of slavery for centuries, Modi said, adding that it had deeply hurt its self-respect and self-confidence. The world's oldest civilisation was being made to face an identity crisis, he said.

He said, "Our countrymen were becoming victims of inferiority complex. Therefore, along with the country's independence, it was also important that the country be freed from intellectual slavery." RSS volunteers are the first to reach when a natural disaster strikes anywhere in the country, he noted.

He added, "This spirit of "nation first" always remains paramount in every action and every endeavour of millions of volunteers." In his 126th Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi made another strong push for swadeshi and urged people to buy a khadi item on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Vocal for local

He asked people to resolve to celebrate this festival season only with swadeshi items, and said it will make their joy rise manifold.

He said, "Make vocal for local your shopping mantra. Resolve, that for all times, you will buy only what is produced in the country. You will take home only what is made by the people of the country. You will use only those goods which bear the toil of a citizen of the country." It will bring hope to a family, honour the hard work of an artisan, and give wings to the dreams of a young entrepreneur, he said.

UNESCO List

Modi also said the government is working towards getting the 'Chhath' festival included in the UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

On account of similar efforts by the government, he said, Kolkata's Durga Puja also became a part of this UNESCO list.

Women navy officers

During the broadcast, the prime minister also spoke with women navy officers -- Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa -- for exemplifying true courage and unshakable resolve during the Navika Sagar Parikrama, a sailing expedition to circumnavigate the globe.

He lauded their efforts and said women are making rapid strides in every field.

Khadi products

Noting that October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti, Modi said unfortunately the attraction for khadi in India had gone down after Independence.

"However, over the last 11 years, the attraction for khadi has grown remarkably, with sales rising steadily," he said.

"I urge you to buy Khadi products on October 2. Say with pride, this is swadeshi," he said, adding other indigenous products have also been seeing a strong revival.

Tributes

Modi also paid tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and noted singer Lata Mangeshkar on their birth anniversary.

"Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth of the country," the prime minister said.

Hailing the contribution of Lata Mangeshkar, Modi said she sang patriotic songs which inspired people a lot.

'Jyoti Kalash Chhalke', a song sung by Mangeshkar, was also played during the radio broadcast.

Ahead of the birth anniversary of saint Valmiki, the author of Ramayana, and a revered personality, especially among Dalits, on October 7, Modi said temples dedicated to Nishadraj and Maharishi Valmiki were also built alongside that of Ram in Ayodhya.

He said, "This influence of the Ramayan is on account of the ideals and values ​​of Bhagwan Ram enshrined in it. Bhagwan Ram embraced everyone with a spirit of service, harmony and compassion. That is why we feel that the Ram of Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayan is complete only with Mata Shabari and Nishadraj."

He urged people to visit these temples as well when they go to the Ram temple.

In his remarks, Modi also paid tributes to Zubeen Garg, the celebrated singer from Assam whose untimely death plunged the state into collective grief, with lakhs of people joining the mourning in an unprecedented sight, and noted Kannada author S L Bhyrappa.

(With agency inputs)