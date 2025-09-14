Congress slams RSS over article, says it exposes its 'anti-Christian stance'

A recent article on Christianity published in Kesari, a Malayalam weekly magazine affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress, with the party accusing the outfit of displaying an "anti-Christian stance" and spreading hatred in society.

Reacting to the article on Sunday (September 14), AICC general secretary KC Venugopal slammed RSS and alleged that the ulterior motive behind the article is to once again spread hatred in society and to portray Christians as the enemy of the country in the name of religious conversion.

Will BJP reject RSS's stance? Cong asks

The Congress's criticism came two days after the article, penned by ES Biju, the state vice president of the right-wing outfit Hindu Aikyavedi, appeared in Kesari.

In the article titled 'Aagola Mathaparivarthanathinte Nalvazhikal' (The timeline of global religious conversion), the writer targeted the Christian community over alleged religious conversions that had happened in the country over the years.

In a hard-hitting statement, Venugopal sought to know whether the BJP was prepared to reject the RSS's stance against the minority community, as outlined in the article.

Also Read: PM Modi lays stones for health, infra projects worth Rs 6,300 cr in Assam's Darrang

'Sangh Parivar's love for Christianity fake'

Taking a dig at the right-wing group, Venugopal alleged that the Sangh Parivar's professed love for Christians was as fake as the 'blue fox' of fable, which cannot stop howling, no matter how much it is painted.

"The RSS, which has become accustomed to spewing venom against minorities, is declaring (through the article) that it will continue its practice until its last breath," he alleged, adding that the article further exposed the right-wing outfit's "anti-Christian stance".

Referring to the recent arrest and release of two Catholic nuns from the state in Chhattisgarh, Venugopal said the true faces of those who went and took photos with them, including the state BJP chief, have been revealed through this article.

He urged the people of the state to be vigilant against the blind "anti-minority" sentiments of Sangh Parivar organisations.

Also Read: Govt asks biofuel producers to increase ethanol production, aim for exports

What the article said

Talking about the arrest of two Catholic nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh, on allegations of religious conversion and human trafficking, the article alleged that the political and religious leadership in the state tried to foster "religious and emotional conflict with a specific agenda" in connection with the incident.

"It questions the essence of the Indian Constitution. The current situation in the state is that there is one justice for minority religions and another for the majority," the article said, adding that the rules of the country are equal for everyone.

If conversion is the right of religious forces, resistance against it is the right and duty of Hindus, it further pointed out. The article said that the current "strange situation" in the country must be changed, which requires the amendment of the Constitution.

"The demand today is that religious conversion should be banned by law to ensure protection for the entire population of the country," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)