PM Modi urges scientists to prepare for deep space mission on National Space Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 23) said the National Space Day has become an occasion of enthusiasm and attraction for India’s youth and hailed the relentless achievements of our space scientists.

In a video address, Modi asked space scientists to prepare for a deep space exploration mission to unravel the secrets that brighten the future of humanity.

Beyond the horizon

Highlighting this year’s theme, “From Aryabhata to Gaganyaan”, Modi said it reflects both the confidence of India’s past and the resolve for its future.

He highlighted the achievements of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who unfurled the national flag at the International Space Station, inspiring thousands of young Indians. “Achieving milestone after milestone in the space sector has become a natural trait of India and its scientists”, he exclaimed.

He added that India has already reached the Moon and Mars, and now must explore deeper regions of space. Emphasising that these unexplored areas hold vital secrets for the future of humanity, the Prime Minister said, “Beyond galaxies lies our horizon!”

Modi's call to youth

Recalling that two years ago, India became the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon, creating history, the prime minister highlighted that India has also become the fourth country in the world to possess docking-undocking capabilities in space.

To advance these dreams, he announced that India is preparing an “Astronaut Pool.” On Space Day, he invited young citizens to join this pool and help give flight to India’s aspirations.

“India is rapidly advancing in breakthrough technologies such as semi-cryogenic engines and electric propulsion. Soon, thanks to the tireless efforts of Indian scientists, India will launch the Gaganyaan mission, and in the coming years, India will also establish its own space station,” Modi said.

Five unicorns challenge

Modi asserted that the private sector has been granted permission to participate in space tech. He highlighted that today, over 350 startups are emerging as engines of innovation and acceleration in space technology with their active participation in today’s programme.

The prime minister announced that the first PSLV rocket built by the private sector will soon be launched. He expressed happiness that India’s first private communication satellite is also under development.

He added that preparations are underway to launch an Earth Observation Satellite Constellation through a Public-Private Partnership. “A vast number of opportunities are being created for India’s youth in the space sector”, added the PM.

Addressing India’s space startups, Modi posed a challenge, asking, “Can we build five unicorns in the space sector over the next five years?”. He noted that currently, India witnesses 5-6 major launches annually from its soil.

Space tech in daily life

Modi stated that India views space technology not only as a tool for scientific exploration but also as a means to enhance the ease of living.

“Space-tech is increasingly becoming an integral part of governance in India”, he said, citing examples such as satellite-based assessment in crop insurance schemes, satellite-enabled information and safety for fishermen, disaster management applications, and the use of geospatial data in the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

He emphasised that India’s progress in space is directly contributing to making everyday life easier for its citizens and encouraged space startups to develop new solutions and innovations aimed at public service.