PM Modi reflects on 25 years in office: ‘Improving lives my constant endeavour’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 7) marked the beginning of his 25th year in public office as the head of a government, stating that his constant endeavour has been to improve people’s lives and contribute to the nation’s progress.

In a series of posts on X, Modi recalled that he had taken oath as Gujarat’s chief minister for the first time on this day in 2001. He reflected on the transformation witnessed over the years, first in his home state and later across the country, under his leadership.



“Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India,” he said.

India emerging as bright spot

Modi said, “Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all.”

He asserted that India, which was once plagued by “the worst form of corruption, cronyism, and policy paralysis” during the UPA era, has now transformed into a nation that runs some of the world’s largest healthcare and social security programmes.



Indian farmers are innovating and ensuring that the nation is self-reliant, while the government has undertaken extensive reforms and the popular sentiment is to make the country "aatmanirbhar" across all sectors, reflecting in the clarion call of "Garv Se Kaho, Yeh Swadeshi Hai", he added.

He said, "Over the last 11 years, we, the people of India, have worked together and achieved many transformations. Our path breaking efforts have empowered people from all across India, especially our Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti and hardworking Annadatas. Over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty." India is now seen as a bright spot among major global economies, he said.

Recalls challenges and beginnings

Modi said when the BJP picked him as its prime ministerial candidate in 2013 for the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 the nation was witnessing a crisis of trust and governance.

He said, "The then UPA government was synonymous with the worst form of corruption, cronyism and policy paralysis. India was seen as a weak link in the global order. But, the wisdom of the people of India gave our alliance a thumping majority and also ensured that our party got an absolute majority, a first after three long decades."

Recalling his appointment as Gujarat chief minister, Modi said he took over in very testing circumstances as the state was jolted by a massive earthquake and people's suffering was made worse as they were hit by a super cyclone, successive droughts and political instability before that.

He said, "Those challenges strengthened the resolve to serve people and rebuild Gujarat with renewed vigour and hope." He fondly recalled his mother's suggestions to him as he took over as chief minister.

"When I took oath as chief minister, I remember my mother telling me – I do not have much understanding of your work but I only seek two things. First, you will always work for the poor and second, you will never take a bribe. I also told people that whatever I do will be with the best intent and will be inspired by a vision to serve the very last person in the queue," he said.

From drought to development

It was believed in 2001 that Gujarat could never rise again, he said, adding common citizens, including farmers, complained about lack of power and water, while agriculture was in the doldrums and industrial growth was stagnant.



“From there, we all worked collectively to make Gujarat a powerhouse of good governance,” Modi said. He added that Gujarat, once a drought-prone state, went on to become a top performer in agriculture. “The culture of trading expanded into robust industrial and manufacturing capacities. Regular curfews became a thing of the past, while social and physical infrastructure received a major boost. It was very satisfying to work with the people to achieve these outcomes,” he said.

After leading the BJP to three consecutive Assembly poll triumphs in Gujarat, Modi went on to head the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to three successive wins in national elections.

As an incumbent, Modi has never faced an electoral defeat and holds the record as the longest head of a government, including as chief minister for more than 12-and-a-half years, among all the prime ministers.

(With agency inputs)