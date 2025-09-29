PM Modi praises Italy's Giorgia Meloni as ‘patriot’ in book foreword

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a “patriot and outstanding contemporary leader” in his foreword in the Indian edition to her memoir, I Am Giorgia – My Roots, My Principles. He added that her life and political journey strongly resonates with the Indian people.

Drawing inspiration from his own radio programme, PM Modi referred to Meloni’s autobiography as her version of “Mann Ki Baat.” Ahead of its upcoming release in India by Rupa Publications, Modi said it was an honour to contribute to her book.

“I do so with respect, admiration and friendship for Prime Minister Meloni,” Modi wrote, adding that her “inspiring and historic” path would strike a chord in India as “a refreshing story of an exceptional modern political figure”.

Timeless truths

In his foreword, PM Modi drew upon his own interactions for over a decade with global leaders from varied backgrounds, highlighting that Giorgia Meloni’s journey embodies “timeless truths” of resilience and deep-rooted identity. Further, he noted that her commitment to preserving cultural heritage while engaging with the world as an equal reflects principles that strike a chord with Indians.

Originally published in Italy, Giorgia Meloni’s memoir offers an intimate glimpse into her personal journey and political ascent. She recounts her upbringing in Rome’s Garbatella neighborhood, and the deep impact of her family – her mother Anna, sister Arianna, and grandparents Maria and Gianni – on her and the emotional void and pain left by her father’s absence.

Passion for politics

The book chronicles Giorgia Meloni’s early passion for politics, which began in her teenage years, and follows her ascent as a political leader through ministerial roles, her leadership of Fratelli d’Italia and the European Conservatives, culminating in her rise to Italy’s highest political office.

It also delves into her personal life like her relationship with partner Andrea and their daughter Ginevra, while offering her reflections on motherhood, faith, identity, and her broader vision for Italy and Europe.

With characteristic candour, Meloni reveals both the challenges she has faced and the ambitions that have driven her, painting a portrait of a political figure whose rise to power has elicited global attention.