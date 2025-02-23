Italian PM Giorgia Meloni accuses Left of ‘double standards,’ praises Modi, Trump

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday (February 22) gave a shout-out to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump as she accused leftists of “double standards” over their reaction to the rise of right-wing leaders across the globe.

Reminiscing how former US president Bill Clinton and UK’s Tony Blair were called “statesmen” when they “created the global leftist network in the 90s”, Meloni said the same kind of adulation is not being given to present-day rightwing leaders like Modi, Trump or Argentina's President Javier Milei.

'People no longer believe their lies'

"Today, when Trump, Meloni, Milei, or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy. This is the Left's double standard, but we are used to it. And the good news is people no longer believe in their lies. Despite all the mud they throw at us, citizens keep voting for us," Meloni said while virtually addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC on Saturday.

Citing the recent re-election of Trump as US president, the Italian prime minister said the Left is nervous, not only by the win of conservatives across the world, but also because they are joining forces.

'Left is nervous'

"The Left is nervous, and with Trump's victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria. Not only because conservatives are winning, but because conservatives are now collaborating globally," she said.

In her speech, Meloni also underlined reasons why people across the globe were showing increased support for right-wing leaders, citing fight against “wokeism,” standing for “common sense”, defending their countries and a deep sense of nationalism as some instances.

Why rightwing is gaining ground

“We defend freedom. We love our nations. We want secure borders. We preserve businesses and citizens... We defend family and life. We fight against wokeism. We protect our sacred right to our faith and our free speech. And we stand for common sense. So ultimately, our struggle is hard, but the choice is simple," she said.

Heaping praises on Trump, Meloni said the world under his leadership would never see a situation that had happened in Afghanistan four years back.