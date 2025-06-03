PM Modi likely to meet Op Sindoor global outreach teams next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet the seven all-party delegations that undertook a global outreach mission to underscore India’s zero-tolerance for terrorism in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor after their return to India this week, media reports said.

The all-party delegations will be returning to India starting today (June 3). The meeting with the Prime Minister could be held on 9 or 10 June, according to media reports.

Also Read: PM Modi to chair first Council of Ministers' meeting after Op Sindoor

Meeting with EAM

Before the PM meets all seven delegations, they are scheduled to debrief external affairs minister S Jaishankar beginning June 3. BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda-led delegation's meeting with Jaishankar is scheduled for 2.30 pm today (June 3).

The second delegation to return to India will be the one headed by Janata Dal United's Sanjay Jha and they will reach Delhi at 9.30 pm today while the one led by Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde will reach India on June 4.

Also Read: Spain’s unequivocal support, a thanks to Brazil as all-party teams continue outreach

Global outreach push

The PM’s decision to meet all the delegations is a significant step, especially since the idea to send political delegations across the globe after Operation Sindoor reportedly came from the Prime Minister. His upcoming interaction with the returning teams will mark his first formal engagement with them since their departure from Delhi on May 21.

The leaders, who were briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri before leaving Delhi, have focused on exposing Pakistan’s duplicity in combating terrorism, addressing its decades-long promotion of terror, and highlighting New Delhi’s new normal in tackling cross-border threats after Operation Sindoor.

The delegation included MPs from multiple parties, divided into seven groups consisting of 8-9 members. A leader was assigned for each group, who led the delegation on a global level.

Also Read: Colombia has withdrawn statement on Operation Sindoor, says Tharoor

Operation Sindoor

The initiative followed the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 civilians. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The pre-dawn strikes — which killed at least 100 terrorists — sparked a series of attacks and counter attacks across the western border, involving fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and fierce artillery and rocket duels.

The retaliatory military strikes marked a sharp escalation, involving air raids, drone strikes and artillery duels. In one such counterattack on the night of May 9-10, the air force struck targets at 13 Pakistani air bases and military installations.

After four days of fighting, military hostilities were stopped on May 10 as the two nations reached an understanding.

Also Read: Indian delegation in Italy reaffirms zero tolerance to terrorism

Seven teams, one message

The multi-party delegations — comprising 59 lawmakers, in addition to former diplomats — visited 33 countries to highlight Pakistan’s history of sponsoring terrorism and India’s new zero-tolerance policy.

The countries visited include Russia, Japan and members of the European Union. The initiative is being described as a first-of-its-kind political outreach involving parties across the aisle.

The delegations were headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Panda, Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde.

Also Read: Op Sindoor most successful anti-terror strike in history of India: Modi

Message to the world

Delegation members showed foreign policymakers evidence of Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism, including pictures of army generals at funerals of slain terrorists killed during Operation Sindoor. They also cited the discovery of 9/11 accused Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad and evidence provided by India after the 26/11 attacks.

In Algiers, Panda said that India’s appeal to place Pakistan back on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list was gaining significant resonance globally, emphasising the role of illicit financing in fuelling terrorism.

In Paris, former Union minister MJ Akbar said, “Pakistan is a military state, it is no longer a civilian state. And a military state has a vested interest in conflict because conflict justifies its presence."

In Tokyo, Trinamool Congress lawmaker Abhishek Banerjee said, “If terrorism is a rabid dog, Pakistan is a vile handler. We are here to share the message and the truth that India refuses to bow down. We will not kneel to fear."