PM Modi arrives in Japan, to visit China next: What’s on agenda?

"PM Narendra Modi has landed in Tokyo, Japan. PM will be holding wide-ranging discussions with PM Shigeru Ishiba later in the evening to advance the India-Japan partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

‘Opportunity to bolster civilisational bonds’

In his departure statement, Modi said his visit to Japan will be an opportunity to strengthen civilisational bonds and cultural ties between the two countries.

During his visit to Japan from August 29 to 30, Modi will hold summit talks with his Japanese PM Ishiba.

"We would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past 11 years," Modi said.

"We would endeavour to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and semiconductors," he added.

China visit

From Japan, Modi will travel to China on a two-day visit to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.

"I am confident that my visits to Japan and China would further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development," he said.

Boosting trade and investment ties with Japan and steps to further normalise relations with China are expected to be the main focus of Modi's four-day visit to the two countries beginning Friday.

Modi's visit to the two leading economic power houses comes amid a downturn in India-US relations over President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariff.

The prime minister, shortly before leaving for Japan on Thursday night, exuded confidence that his two-nation trip would further national interests and priorities.

Japan likely to ramp up investments

Modi’s talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to be held on the first day of his trip, is expected to see Japan pledging to double its investment target in India and the two sides are likely to unveil a raft of agreements to expand cooperation in a range of areas including defence and technology.

From Japan, Modi will travel to Chinese city of Tianjin for a two-day visit from August 31.

Thrust on AI, semiconductors

It will be Modi's first standalone visit to Japan in nearly seven years.

On the second day of his trip, Modi and Ishiba are likely to travel to Sendai city on the high-speed train to visit a semiconductor facility.

Focus on bilateral ties in talks with Xi

On Sunday, the prime minister is set to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping that is expected to focus on further steps to normalise the bilateral ties that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border row.

"I also look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President (Vladimir) Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of the summit," the prime minister said.

Modi also touched upon New Delhi's engagement with the SCO and said India is an "active and constructive" member of the grouping.

"During our presidency, we have introduced new ideas and initiated collaboration in the fields of innovation, health and cultural exchanges," Modi said.

"India remains committed to working with the SCO members to address shared challenges and deepen regional cooperation," he said.