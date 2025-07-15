EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterparts from the SCO member nations on Tuesday (July 15) met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a social media post, Jaishankar said he apprised President Xi about the recent development in India-China bilateral ties.

The external affairs minister landed in China on Monday (July 14) on a two-day visit to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). It is his first visit to China since bilateral ties witnessed a severe downturn following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020.

"Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers," Jaishankar said on X.

"Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi," he said. "Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard," the external affairs minister said.

Bilateral dialogue

India and China reached a disengagement agreement in October 2024 that covered the final two points of friction between the two nations, Depsang and Demchok.

Both sides have decided to revive bilateral dialogue mechanisms since then.

Jaishankar discussed this issue during his meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday, and said both countries needed to move forward on de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India’s external affairs minister said both sides have made good progress in the past nine months towards normalising bilateral relations, and it was now necessary to address aspects related to the border, including de-escalation.

Referring to Chinese restrictions on export of critical minerals, Jaishankar wanted China to avoid “restrictive trade measures and roadblocks”.

Jaishankar emphasised that differences should not become disputes and competition should not become conflict.

