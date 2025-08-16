PM Modi wishes peace for Ukrainians, thanks Zelenskyy for Independence Day wish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 16) lauded the “joint commitment” to forge closer ties between India and Ukraine in his response to Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Independence Day greeting to the people of India.

‘Peace in Ukrainians’ future’

PM Modi also said that there would be peace, progress and prosperity in the future of Ukrainians.

“Thank you, President Zelenskyy, for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and "prosperity,” stated Modi in a post on X.

What Zelenskyy said

Modi’s post comes a day after Zelenskyy said that he had a “candid conversation” with him this week, adding that he had the opportunity to convey his wishes on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.

“Congratulations to the people of India, President @rashtrapatibhvn, and Prime Minister @narendramodi on Independence Day! This week, we had a good, candid conversation with Prime Minister @narendramodi when I had an opportunity to personally convey my best wishes on this occasion,” Zelensky stated in a post on X.

Russian oil purchase and US tariffs

India’s ties with Ukraine assume significance as New Delhi’s purchase of crude oil from Russia, which is currently involved in a grinding war with Ukraine, has attracted a 25 per cent punitive tariff from US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Moscow was using the oil revenue from India to fund its war in Ukraine.

Although Trump had earlier threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs on countries purchasing oil from Russia in the next two to three weeks, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, the US President said that he does not see the need to immediately act on his earlier warning.

‘Cut down Russian oil import’

Zelenskyy, on August 11, urged Modi to curb India’s Russian oil imports to weaken Moscow’s war-financing capability and stressed that all decisions about Ukraine’s future must include Ukrainian participation. He recounted recent Russian attacks, including a bombing of a Zaporizhzhia bus station, illustrating Russia’s continued aggression despite diplomatic openings. Zelenskyy praised Modi’s “warm words of support” for the Ukrainian people.

Modi, in response, had reaffirmed India’s commitment to an early, peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and offered all possible support. Modi thanked Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives and emphasised India’s desire to strengthen bilateral ties and contribute diplomatically to restoring peace. The two leaders also reviewed progress in their partnership and agreed to stay in close contact.