'Maratha Military Landscapes' get UNESCO heritage tag; PM Modi urges all to visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 12) hailed the inscription of 'Maratha Military Landscapes' on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and said every Indian is elated with this recognition.

He expressed immense pride and joy over the inclusion and noted that the inscribed heritage comprises 12 majestic forts — 11 in Maharashtra and 1 in Tamil Nadu.

PM hails Maratha empire

In a post on X, Modi said, "When we speak of the glorious Maratha Empire, we associate it with good governance, military strength, cultural pride and emphasis on social welfare. The great rulers inspire us with their refusal to bow to any injustice."

"Every Indian is elated with this recognition. These 'Maratha Military Landscapes' include 12 majestic forts, 11 of which are in Maharashtra and 1 is in Tamil Nadu," he added.

Modi called upon everyone to visit these forts and learn about the rich history of the Maratha Empire.

The Prime Minister also shared cherished memories from his 2014 visit to Raigad Fort, including a photograph where he paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shivaji's vision

"Maharashtra Govt offers Salutations to our beloved Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj! Heartiest congratulations to all the citizens and Shiv Bhakts of Maharashtra," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

"I am extremely happy to share that 12 forts of our greatest King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List," he said.

Shivaji Maharaj built these forts for "Swarajya" (sovereign state), Fadnavis added. Many people contributed to the efforts to include them in the UNESCO list, the chief minister said.

On the addition of 'Maratha Military Landscapes' to the World Heritage List, the Culture Ministry said it reflected the country's enduring cultural legacy and showcased its diverse traditions of architectural brilliance, regional identity and historical continuity.

UNESCO recognition

The 'Maratha Military Landscapes', consisting of 12 major fortifications, were included on the World Heritage List by the World Heritage Committee 2025 during its 47th session from July 6 to 16, in UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

'Maratha Military Landscapes' of India has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming India’s 44th property to receive this recognition.

According to UNESCO, these forts formed a complex defence system supporting Maratha military dominance between the late 17th and early 19th centuries.

“This network played a key role in the Marathas’ rise as a major political and military force," UNESCO recognised.

Maratha Military Landscapes

'Maratha Military Landscapes' comprises the forts of Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi , Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijay Durg and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

Spanning from the 17th to 19th centuries CE, this extraordinary network of twelve forts demonstrates the strategic military vision and architectural ingenuity of the Maratha Empire.

Located across a range of diverse terrains — from coastal outposts to hilltop strongholds — these forts reflect a sophisticated understanding of geography and strategic defence planning.

Together, they form a cohesive military landscape that highlights the innovation and regional adaptation of fortification traditions in India.

(With inputs from agencies)