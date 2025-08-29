PM Modi hails India-Japan ties, says 'capital doesn't just grow, it multiplies in India'

India and Japan will together shape the Asian century to ensure stability, growth, and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday (August 28) as he began a two-day visit to the East Asian nation.

Addressing a business forum, Modi said that Japan’s excellence and India’s scale can forge an ideal partnership for mutual progress.

'Capital multiplies in India'

The prime minister arrived in Tokyo on Friday morning for his two-day visit, which comes at a time when New Delhi’s relations with Washington are strained over US President Donald Trump’s trade and tariff policies.

Pitching India as an attractive investment destination, Modi underlined that the country offers political and economic stability along with transparency and predictability in policymaking.

"In India, capital does not just grow, it multiplies," he said. "Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, and very soon, it is set to become the third-largest global economy," he added at the India-Japan Economic Forum.

'Springboard' to Global South

Modi stressed that India has launched bold and ambitious initiatives across several key sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, and space research.

The technology of Japan and the talent of India together can drive the technology revolution of this century, he remarked.

He further described India as a “springboard” for Japanese businesses to access the Global South.

Modi hails India-Japan partnership

Modi noted that India and Japan can replicate their successful collaboration in the automobile sector across other areas such as robotics, semiconductors, shipbuilding, and nuclear energy.

Japan has always been a vital partner in India’s development journey, he said.

From metro rail to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, the India-Japan partnership in every sector has become a symbol of mutual trust, Modi noted

He also emphasised that together, India and Japan can play a crucial role in advancing the development of the Global South, particularly in Africa.

