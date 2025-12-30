PM Modi ‘deeply concerned’ over alleged Ukranian drone attack on Putin’s residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 30) expressed concern over reports of an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the official residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the US-mediated peace talks to end the grinding Russia-Ukraine war. PM Modi, however, did not directly mention Ukraine.

"Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them," stated PM Modi in a post on X.

91 drones intercepted: Larov

The Prime Minister’s comments come a day after Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov alleged that Ukraine had launched a drone attack on Putin’s residence between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Larov further alleged that 91 drones were intercepted and shot down at Putin's "official residence" in the Novgorod region, adding that the attack did not cause any damage and casualty.

As a result of the attack, continued Larov stated, “Russia's negotiating position will be revised" in the ongoing peace talks.

‘Typical Russian lie’: Zelenskyy

Rejecting Russia’s allegation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dubbed it a "typical Russian lie" aimed at justifying Moscow’s attack on Kyiv. He further stated that the allegation "undermined" the joint effort by him and US President Donald Trump to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer,” stated Zelenskyy in a post on X.

“This alleged 'residence strike' story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war. Typical Russian lies. Furthermore, the Russians have already targeted Kyiv in the past, including the Cabinet of Ministers building,” he added.

‘Ukraine doesn’t undermine diplomacy’

He further stated that, unlike Russia, Ukraine does not resort to actions that undermine diplomacy.

“Ukraine does not take steps that can undermine diplomacy. To the contrary, Russia always takes such steps. This is one of many differences between us. It is critical that the world doesn’t stay silent now. We cannot allow Russia to undermine the work on achieving a lasting peace,” he added.

Trump unhappy with attack

However, Trump expressed strong displeasure over the alleged attack, stating the incident made him very angry.

"I don't like it. It's not good. I learned about it from President Putin today. I was very angry about it. It's a delicate period of time. This is not the right time. It's one thing to be offensive, because they're offensive. It's another thing to attack his house. It's not the right time to do any of that," said Trump as quoted by NDTV.