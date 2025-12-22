Gujarat man captured by Ukraine appeals to PM Modi for release

Morbi, Dec 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old man from Gujarat's Morbi town, captured by Ukrainian forces while fighting for the Russian military, has sent a video message to his family here, making an emotional appeal for help from the Indian government for his release.

The man, Sahil Mohamed Hussein Majothi, urged the central government as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate his release from captivity so that he can return home and reunite with his family.

In the latest video received by his Morbi-based mother Hasinaben, on her mobile phone, Majothi can be seen and heard claiming he was tricked into joining the Russian military and eventually surrendered to Ukrainian forces during the ongoing war between the two nations.

Earlier in October, the Ukrainian military had released a video announcing Majothi's surrender.

In the latest video, the Gujarat resident can be heard saying he came to Russia in 2024 to study at a university. Majothi claimed he was sentenced to seven years in jail on drug-related charges and offered an opportunity to sign a contract with the Russian military to avoid further punishment.

"Though I was not involved in the (drug) crime, I was sentenced to seven years in prison. During my jail term, I was lured by some Russian police officers into signing a war contract, which was my biggest mistake," he stated.

Majothi then warned Indian youths coming to Russia to be careful against scammers.

"I want to appeal to my Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Please help me if possible so that I can come back home," he stated in his emotional message.

Talking to reporters, his mother Hasinaben said she received the video two days ago on her Telegram account.

"Sahil can be heard saying he was framed on false charges and sent to jail in Russia. He has appealed to our government to ensure his safe return. I also appeal to the Ukrainian government to release him on humanitarian grounds. I am confident our government will bring back my son," said Hasinaben.

Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat Kesridevsinh Jhala said the Ministry of External Affairs is aware of the issue and is working to bring Majothi back home.

"Efforts to bring him back are on. Members of Parliament as well as the Gujarat government, have already made representations to the central government about it. Since issues related to external affairs are complex, it will take some time.

"But, the work is in progress and the government has given us an assurance that they will find a way out," said Jhala, a scion of the erstwhile royal family of Wankaner in Morbi. PTI

