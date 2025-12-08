Modi refers to Vande Mataram creator as ‘Bankim da’; TMC up in arms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bengali pronunciation has been a subject of ridicule by the Opposition parties in the past, particularly the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which rules West Bengal. During the state elections in 2021, the PM’s “Didi-o-didi” (Elder sister, dear elder sister) jibe at Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at a rally had seen the local party react strongly.

On Monday (December 8), the Lok Sabha remained witness to a similar episode when the PM, while speaking on the national song, ‘Vande Mataram’, on its 150th anniversary at the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, referred to its composer Bankim Chandra Chattopadyay as “Bankim da” (elder brother Bankim).

Veteran TMC MP Sougata Roy was at once to object, asking Modi to use “babu” while speaking about the 19th-century novelist and poet, who is revered by Bengalis as “Sahitya Samrat” (the emperor of literature) for his immense contribution to Bengali literature.

“You are saying Bankim Da? You should say Bankim Babu,” Roy said, implying that in Bengali, ‘babu’ is considered a more respectful suffix than ‘dada’ or ‘da’ (short for dada) which are more casual terms, generally used to refer to elder brothers, older friends, acquaintances, and even men in the general public. According to Roy, being a cultural icon, Chattopadhyay deserved to be addressed with a heavier label.

Modi agrees and says 'Bankim babu'

Modi didn’t disagree. He responded to the Opposition MP promptly, saying he would say “babu” to refer to Chattopadhyay thereafter.

“I will say Bankim Babu. Thank you, I respect your sentiments,” he said, before telling Roy in a lighter vein, “I can call you dada? Right? Or do you have an objection to that, too?”

'Fish out of water': TMC blasts BJP

While Modi went on to speak about the role of the national song during India’s freedom struggle and said more than just a mantra for political independence, it was a “sacred war cry to rid Bharatmata of vestiges of colonialism”, the TMC did not lose sight of the ‘da vs babu’ moment in Parliament and targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party on social media saying it was a “textbook fish-out-of-water moment” for the saffron party.

“In a clumsy, performative display of CULTURAL COSPLAY, @narendramodi, insultingly patronising as always, refers to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay as “Bankim da.” No, Modi ji, Bengal does not casually slap the suffix “da” onto figures it venerates. Only a CULTURAL ILLITERATE would think that sounds respectful,” the party further added in its post, bringing back to focus the political tug-of-war that Bengal has seen in recent times over the alleged appropriation of its cultural icons.

The same day, the TMC also lashed out at Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, who referred to Chattopadhyay as "Bankim Das Chatterjee" in Parliament, saying it showed the BJP's "cultural bankruptcy".

BJP accused of appropriating Bengal's cultural icons

The BJP has often been accused by its critics in Bengal of trying to usurp personalities such as Chattopadhyay, whose works, such as Anandamath (a landmark 1882 novel on Indian nationalism), are often equated with Hindu nationalism. ‘Vande Mataram’, which appeared in Anandamath, was first published in the journal Bangadarshan in November 1875.

Monday’s discussion on 'Vande Mataram’ in Parliament was organised to highlight its historical significance. Ten hours were earmarked for the talks. The PM also tore into the Congress, alleging that it had targeted the song when it was in power. He even said that India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was in agreement with Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to oppose the national song, feeling it could upset the Muslims.

Modi also spelled the names of some other Bengali freedom fighters differently during his speech on Monday. He called revolutionary Pulin Bihari Das ‘Pulin Vikas’ and Mastarda Surya Sen ‘Master’ Surya Sen, said Bengali reports. Political observers said Modi spoke about the ‘Vande Mataram’ sentiment and Bengali freedom fighters and legends at this time, since the state elections are not too far. However, episodes such as “Bankim da” gave ammunition to his opponents in the state to hit back.