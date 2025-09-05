Piyush Goyal hails GST as 'streamlined taxation', slams Congress

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday (September 5) hailed the GST reforms as an instance of “streamlined taxation”. Goyal while crediting Prime Minister Narendra Mod’s leadership over the tax reforms, tore into the Congress accusing the grand old party of dragging its feet on tax reforms and only making empty promises.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the Union Commerce Minister argued that during the Congress regime not only multiple taxes including the Value Added Tax and Central Tax, were imposed on the people but the tax payers were also burdened with complicated procedures and cumbersome paperwork.

'Modi govt aims to simplify taxation'

Goyal said that the Modi government seeks to simplify the taxation system to ensure ease of doing business the country.

"Every state, including those ruled by opposition parties, came together to decide on GST slabs and implement the reform. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Modi government provided compensation for five years,” said Goyal .

“PM Modi aims to simplify taxation for ease of doing business, marking a significant transformation. This change will have a large scope, making FMCG, cosmetics, bread, food items, and daily essentials cheaper, benefiting the poor, middle class, farmers, and women. Unlike the Congress tenure, which had multiple taxes like VAT and central tax, today we've streamlined taxation," he added as quoted by ANI.

‘Most comprehensive GST reforms’

Goyal said that the latest GST reforms were the most comprehensive ones to have taken place in the country since Independence adding that they will take India to new heights.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister for this historic and comprehensive reform that will take the country to new heights, perhaps for the first time on such a large scale since independence, a change has been made in the country's tax structure...This will prove to be very beneficial for the ease of doing business...On August 15, the Prime Minister promised the nation that now that the country will not stop, it will not bow. Now India has the capability to take steps that yield significant results," said Goyal.

‘Only corruption and no action by Congress’

Accusing the Congress of resorting to corruption when it was in power at the Centre, Goyal said that that the party only made promises and took no transformative decisions.

"When our government came to power, we all know how weak the country's economy was at that time. During Congress's rule, apart from committing corruption, they took no transformative decisions. They only used to make promises, but the action was missing," said Goyal.

‘Opposition creating confusion’

He further alleged that the Opposition was creating confusion among people saying that the burden of paperwork and taxes during the Congress regime has been steadily decreasing since the introduction of GST in 2017.’

"From 2017 to 2024-25, whenever possible, the Prime Minister has continued to reduce rates from time to time. The opposition made absurd allegations, false accusations, and tried to create misunderstandings. But the burden of paperwork and taxes during the Congress government's time before 2014 has been continuously decreasing since the introduction of GST in 2017.The tax reform will benefit all sections of society," added Goyal.

"It was Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji who had once envisioned a unified tax system.But when the UPA government came, they kept making promises without action. The state governments had no trust in them," said Goyal.