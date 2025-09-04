PM Modi hails GST reforms as ‘double dose’ of support and growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 4) hailed the GST reforms as a “double dose” of support and growth for the country as he tore into the Congress for taxing daily essentials, including food and medicine. Referring to the GST cuts, PM Modi also said that the common people would be able to save more money and the economy would be strengthened.

"GST was one of the biggest economic reforms of independent India... Actually, these reforms are a double dose of support and growth for the country. On one hand, common people of the country will save money, and on the other hand, the country's economy will be strengthened,” said Modi as quoted by ANI.

'Double blast of happiness'

Referring to his Independence Day speech at Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that he had promised the people of the country that they would get a “double blast” of happiness ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

"Without timely changes, we cannot give our country its rightful place in today's global situation. I had said from the Red Fort on August 15 this time that it is crucial to undertake next-generation reforms to make India self-reliant. I had also promised the countrymen that there would be a double blast of happiness before this Diwali and Chhath Puja,” said Modi.

'GST was discussed eight years ago'

Interacting with teachers who have won National Awards, the Prime Minister further stated that the discussion over GST started eight years ago, but no work was done to implement it.

"When GST was implemented eight years ago, the dream of many decades came true. This discussion did not start after Modi became the Prime Minister. These discussions used to happen before as well, but no work was ever done,” said Modi.

Accusing the Congress of increasing the people’s financial burden, the PM, in a sarcastic jibe at the grand old party, said that the Opposition party had even imposed 21 per cent tax on children’s toffees, adding that if he had taken such a step, the Opposition would have pulled out his hair.

'Congress taxed children's toffees'

"No one can forget how the Congress government had increased your monthly budget. They used to levy a 21 per cent tax even on toffees for children. If Modi had done this, they would have pulled my hair out,” said Modi.

"Summarising the reforms done in GST, it will add five gems to the Indian economy. First, the tax stream will be simpler. The quality of life of the citizens of India will increase, consumption and growth will increase, the ease of doing business will boost investment and employment, and cooperative federalism will become stronger for a developed India,” he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that the GST cuts will benefit the youth as taxes have been reduced in services like gym and yoga.

"Another benefit for the youth is going to be in the fitness sector. Tax has been reduced on services like gym, salon, yoga, which means our youth will be fit as well as hit,” said Modi.