Kerala CM blames ‘US-influenced’ policies of successive central govts for energy crisis

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 21 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday alleged that policies pursued by successive central governments led by the Congress and the BJP, allegedly under US influence, had contributed to the current energy crisis in the country.

In a statement, Vijayan said the ongoing conflict situation in West Asia had further aggravated the crisis, pushing India's energy security into uncertainty.

He termed India's 2006 decision to withdraw from the proposed India-Iran gas pipeline project a "historic mistake", claiming it undermined the country's long-term interests.

According to him, the move was taken under pressure from the United States.

The chief minister also alleged that former Union Petroleum Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar was removed from his position by the Congress leadership for supporting the pipeline project, and was replaced by Murli Deora, a move he claimed reflected a shift towards corporate-friendly policies.

Vijayan further alleged that subsequent policy changes prioritised corporate interests over strengthening India's energy self-reliance.

He said that even under the present BJP-led government, certain private energy companies appeared to be receiving undue importance and benefits.

He also claimed that India was yielding to external pressure in matters such as crude oil procurement from Russia, indicating a policy approach that, he alleged, prioritised international and corporate interests over national concerns.

Highlighting the impact of rising fuel prices and supply uncertainties, Vijayan said excessive dependence on international markets had pushed both common people and industries into distress, with service sectors such as hospitality being severely affected.

He criticised the Centre for not taking adequate precautionary measures, such as building strategic reserves, boosting domestic production, or ensuring diversified energy sources, despite the evolving global situation.

Calling the situation "serious", Vijayan urged the central government to adopt immediate and far-sighted measures to safeguard the country's energy security.

In the statement, he stressed the need for an independent energy and foreign policy, long-term fuel procurement agreements, strengthening domestic production capacity, promoting renewable energy, and protecting citizens from price rise. PTI

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