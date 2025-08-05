India, Philippines announce 'strategic partnership' after talks between PM Modi, President Marcos

India, Philippines has announced a "strategic partnership" after the talks between PM Modi and visiting Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.

PM Modi said, “We have decided to take our relations to the level of strategic partnership. A comprehensive action plan is also being made to transform this partnership into results. Our bilateral trade is rising constantly, and it has crossed $3 billion. To further strengthen it, our priority is to complete India-Asean Free Trade Review as soon as possible."

"Today, I and the President discussed mutual cooperation, regional issues, and international situations in detail," PM Modi said.

PM Modi meets Philippines President

Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, who is on a five-day visit to India from August 4, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Tuesday (August 5).

The Ministry of External Affairs tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi warmly welcomed the Philippines' President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr at Hyderabad House. India and the Philippines share close bonds based on the foundation of our civilizational, historical and people-to-people connections. Comprehensive discussions aimed at further cementing our enduring friendship and strong bilateral relations lie ahead."

Besides engaging in defence and trade discussions, the Philippines President will also visit Bengaluru for an interaction with industry leaders.

Defence, security and maritime cooperation are among the key pillars of the relationship and are expected to top the agenda of Marcos' bilateral engagement with PM Modi.

President Marcos Jr's visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations. It marks the first trip by a Filipino head of state to India since Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s visit in 2007.

Strengthening ties In brief remarks on the sidelines of a ceremonial reception accorded to him at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex in Delhi, President Marcos Jr said his visit to India is a reaffirmation of the bilateral partnership that "we are strengthening". He also asserted that Manila wants to build on the existing ties with New Delhi and explore "many opportunities" that have arisen in the past few years. Also read: India sends more BrahMos cruise missiles to the Philippines On his arrival at the sprawling complex, Marcos was received by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Marcos was accompanied by First Lady Madame Louise Araneta Marcos, and an official delegation. Marcos was also accorded a guard of honour during the ceremony. Addressing the media, the Philippine President said about his visit to India: "I think it's a reaffirmation of the alliance and the partnership that we are strengthening. We used to refer to the Asia Pacific region, we now refer to it as the Indo-Pacific region, which is, I think, a correct evolution of the understanding because of the global nature of all the politics, all the trade and all of the economy." "And I want to build upon what we already have, but certainly to explore many opportunities that have arisen in the past few years because of the new technologies and the changing state of the global economy and the geopolitics around us now," he said. The Philippines President also laid a wreath at Rajghat to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday morning. Earlier, on day one of his visit, external affairs Minister Jaishankar called on President Marcos on Monday evening and said that Marcos's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “significantly deepen our bilateral partnership”. Bengaluru visit Besides his bilateral talks with PM Modi, President Marcos will take part in several engagements to bolster ties between the two countries, which includes a visit to Bengaluru on August 7.

This Bengaluru leg will be a focal point for economic engagement, as Marcos will interact with leading Indian companies and potential investors.

Defence track According to experts, defence cooperation is set to be a major highlight of this state visit. In January 2022, Manila signed a $374.9 million agreement for the purchase of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, making the Philippines the first foreign buyer of India’s flagship missile platform.

During the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in 2024, Marcos articulated Manila’s vision, stating that his country “will pursue more robust collaboration with friends such as India.” This declaration, alongside India’s consistent stance on freedom of navigation and territorial integrity in the South China Sea, positions the defence track as an area brimming with possibilities for new agreements or expanded commitments during this visit. Ahead of the president's visit, the chief of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Romeo Brawner, told the media that the Philippines is looking to purchase more weapon systems from India, citing the quality and affordability of Indian defence equipment. BrahMos missiles Talking about the ongoing delivery of BrahMos cruise missiles to Manila, Brawner also said two sets of the India-Russia jo jointly developed missile systems will arrive in the Philipines in the next few years.