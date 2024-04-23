India sends more BrahMos cruise missiles to the Philippines

India is sending a fourth ‘battery’ of the land version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines amid growing tensions between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea.

Three ‘batteries’ of the missiles have already been handed over to the Philippines as part of a $375-million deal signed by the two countries in 2022.

Each battery comprises four launchers with three 290-km-range missiles. Each launcher sits on a mobile platform.

Indian exports

Given the missile’s supersonic speed, it is very difficult to intercept it by land or ship-based Ballistic Missile Defence systems.

The 2022 deal helped India’s defence exports touch Rs 21,083 crore in 2023-24 with a massive 32.5 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the past fiscal.

Indo-French collaboration

India is expected to win similar orders for the missiles from other countries.

India is also looking to set up a joint venture between the Mazagon Dockyards Ltd and the French Naval Group to make Scorpene-class diesel-electric submarines in Mumbai and supply to third countries.