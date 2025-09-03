Pawan Khera seeks CCTV footage after BJP claims he cast two votes

Amid the ongoing ‘vote theft’ controversy that has rocked Indian politics, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has demanded CCTV footage from the New Delhi Assembly constituency after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused him of holding two active voter ID cards, one of them in the New Delhi seat, and casting more than one vote.

Khera, who is the chairman of his party’s media and publicity (communication department), said he wanted to see the CCTV footage of the polling booth where his vote was "cast" to understand who "misused" his ID.

Speaking to The Federal, he said, “They have accused me of casting two votes. So, I am asking them to provide me with the CCTV footage of that polling station to establish who has misused my ID.”

Row erupts after Congress's Bihar campaign ends

The row erupted after Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, warned that his party was preparing to drop a “hydrogen bomb” of revelations as part of the campaign against 'vote theft'. Rahul’s fortnight-long ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar concluded with a mega rally in Patna on Monday (September 1).

Khera also took to X on Tuesday (September 2) to blast the Election Commission (EC) after he received a notice from the District Election Office, New Delhi, for getting himself "registered” in the voter rolls in more than one constituency.

The notice said the leader’s name featured twice in the voter list with two different EPIC (electoral photo identity card) numbers, mentioning Kakanagar and Jangpura in New Delhi as two separate addresses.

'Why no notice in Mahadevpura?'

The veteran leader counter-charged the poll authorities, asking why they did not send a notice to hundreds of thousands of “fake voters” in the Mahadevpura Assembly segment in Karnataka, which has been under the scanner for a while now, thanks to the Congress’s massive ‘vote theft’ campaign against the commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He accused the EC of being a puppet of the ruling regime led by the BJP.

In a post on X, Khera said, “The @DEO_NDD has issued me a notice. Yet another confirmation of how the @ECISVEEP functions to support the ruling regime. While our complaints of Vote Chori are disregarded, the EC rushes to act against opposition members. Why did the @ECISVEEP not issue a single notice to the 1,00,000 fake voters of Mahadevapura constituency, that were exposed by @RahulGandhi?”

He added, “We will not stop exposing the EC’s wrongdoings in the Bihar SIR and other election processes.”

The @DEO_NDD has issued me a notice.

Yet another confirmation of how the @ECISVEEP functions to support the ruling regime. While our complaints of Vote Chori are disregarded, the EC rushes to act against opposition members.

Why did the @ECISVEEP not issue a single notice to the… — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) September 2, 2025

Khera has been at the forefront of the Congress’s “vote chori” campaign. On Sunday (August 31), the Congress intensified its criticism of the EC and sought that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar be redone.

Khera, who was present in the state capital Patna then, claimed widespread irregularities during a press conference and accused the commission of overlooking 89 lakh complaints given by the party’s booth-level agents.

Amit Malviya's anti-Congress tirade

On Tuesday, Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP's national information and technology department, came up with a long X post targeting Khera and even top leaders of the Congress, such as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Citing “details” of Khera’s two EPIC cards as alleged, he said, “Rahul Gandhi screamed “Vote Chori” from the rooftops. But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India’s voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson—who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis—holds two active EPIC numbers (in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly Constituencies, falling under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats respectively)."

Rahul Gandhi screamed “Vote Chori” from the rooftops. But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India’s voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson—who never misses a… pic.twitter.com/IkGFlUhuWk — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 2, 2025

“It is now for the Election Commission to investigate how Pawan Khera holds two active EPIC numbers, and whether he voted multiple times - a clear violation of electoral laws."

“As if the criminality of holding multiple votes isn’t enough, Pawan Khera is holding malicious press conferences in Bihar to mislead voters, create dissonance, and undermine India’s robust electoral process,” he added.

“The fact is simple: Congress is the quintessential vote chor,” Malviya said.