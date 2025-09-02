Pawan Khera gets EC notice over two Voter IDs in Delhi

Congress leader Pawan Khera has been issued a notice by the poll authorities in Delhi for allegedly enrolling himself in the electoral roll in two constituencies. According to the notice, Khera is enrolled as a voter in the New Delhi and Jangpura assembly constituencies.

The development comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is running a campaign in Bihar against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state conducted by the Election Commission.

As per the notice, Khera has been asked why action should not be taken against him for the “penal offence” under the Representation of People Act, 1950. A copy of the notice was shared on X by the district election officer of the New Delhi district.

"As you may be aware, being registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act, 1950. You are therefore, directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under said Act," read the notice. The Congress leader has been directed to reply to the notice by 11 am on September 8.

Amit Malviya’s charge against Khera

Earlier in the day, the BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, in a post on X, alleged Khera had two voter ID cards. "Rahul Gandhi screamed "Vote Chori" from the rooftops. But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India's voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson--who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis--holds two active EPIC numbers (in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly Constituencies, falling under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats respectively),” stated Malviya.

Khera blames ECI

Reacting to the development, Khera told PTI that he came to know about the issue only from Malviya, adding that he had applied to remove the second voter ID card in 2016-17, adding that it was not done, and the EC was to be blamed for it.

"I came to know from him (Amit Malviya) only that I have a second EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card). I had applied to remove it in 2016-17, but it seems that did not happen, and the EC is to be blamed for this,” said Khera. He also said that the EC should ask for an affidavit from the BJP on their allegations against him.

BJP slams Rahul, Khera

Earlier in the day. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari lashed out at Khera and Rahul over the issue.

"Rahul Gandhi and his close associates are chor (thieves) and making shor (noise)," he said.

"The nexus between Rahul Gandhi and Pawan Khera that has come to light today makes it clear that Rahul Gandhi hates the poor, deprived and oppressed of the country so much that to save the vote chori of his own party leaders and to hide their vote fraud, he is calling the citizens of Bihar 'farzi' and and 'chor' in Bihar," added Bhandari.

(With agency inputs)