Parliamentary panel to launch website to invite suggestions on simultaneous polls

The parliamentary panel examining 'One Nation, One Election' bills will soon launch a website to invite suggestions from across the country on the issue.

BJP leader PP Chaudhary, the chairman of the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty–Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, said the panel was working with full transparency and wanted to ensure that everyone got an opportunity to share their views on the issue of simultaneous polls.



The panel also heard the views of former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha member Ranjan Gogoi and former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon.

Chaudhary said a presentation of the website was organised for panel members and the committee will also issue an advertisement inviting memoranda from across the country on simultaneous elections.

He said that elections were conducted simultaneously across the country from 1952 to 1967, when the cycle was broken.

There have been demands from various quarters from the 1980s for the restoration of simultaneous elections, Chaudhary added.

(With agency inputs)