Parliament special session Live updates | PM Modi in LS: G20 Summit success is not of one person or one party
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said a total of eight Bills have been listed for consideration and passage during the session.
Live Updates
- 18 Sep 2023 6:47 AM GMT
Kharge takes a swipe at govt
Kharge recalls the Constituent Assembly debates and how they strived to achieve consensus on important issues. The LoP takes a swipe at the govt, asking who was the Prime Minister during those days (of the Constituent Assembly). Kharge says, the stones and bricks that go in the foundations are not visible when the structure is ready but without those stones and bricks in the foundation, you would never have a structure. It is only after the structure is ready that you can come and put in a new nameplate.
- 18 Sep 2023 6:45 AM GMT
Parliamentary Panel of Vice Chairpersons reconstituted
Parliamentary Panel of Vice Chairpersons reconstituted with effect from 13 September 2023. Members are - Kanta Kardam, Sumitra Balmik, Mamata Mohanta, Geeta alias Chandraprabha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Narain Dass Gupta, V. Vijayasai Reddy and Dr. Santanu Sen, reports ANI
- 18 Sep 2023 6:43 AM GMT
Creation of Telangana left bitter memories: Modi
There were celebrations everywhere when Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand were carved out; but the creation of Telangana left bitter memories: PM Modi in LS.
- 18 Sep 2023 6:42 AM GMT
Determined to make govt accountable to people: Kharge
Kharge posted this earlier in the day.
- 18 Sep 2023 6:40 AM GMT
Kharge speaks in RS
Leader of Opposition in RS, Mallikarjun Kharge starts with a couplet: Badalna hai toh ab haalat badlo, aise sirf naam badalne se kya hota hai
- 18 Sep 2023 6:39 AM GMT
This House witnessed 'cash for vote' scam: Modi
This House also witnessed 'cash for votes' scam during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
- 18 Sep 2023 6:32 AM GMT
Modi lauds MPs
Over 7,500 members have so far contributed to both Houses; about 600 women MPs have enhanced dignity of both Houses: PM Modi in LS.
- 18 Sep 2023 6:31 AM GMT
Modi recalls Nehru, Shastri, Indira
When this Parliament lost three serving PMs – Nehru ji, Shastri ji and Indira ji – they were given fitting tribute: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.