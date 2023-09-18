The Federal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, September 18. Photo: PTI  

Parliament special session Live updates | PM Modi in LS: G20 Summit success is not of one person or one party

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said a total of eight Bills have been listed for consideration and passage during the session.

18 Sep 2023 4:41 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-09-18 06:47:41)
A five-day special session of Parliament commenced today (September 18) amid an intense buzz on whether the government will have some surprise item up its sleeve during the five-day sitting that will see a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey and House proceedings moving to the new building.
