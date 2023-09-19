Parliament House 2.0 gets started
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other MPs left the old Parliament building for the new one on Tuesday.
Before leaving, the MPs took a group photo in the old building.
They then entered the new building by foot.
The security personnel donned their new uniform.
Leaders set aside their political differences for the moment.
There were smiles all around.
At the Opposition camp, too, there was cheer.
While the new building will be Sansad Bhavan now, the old one will be called Samvidhan Sadan (Constitution House).
