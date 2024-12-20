Parliament scuffle | Who is on the backfoot: Rahul or Amit Shah?

A day after a scuffle in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi is facing a police inquiry, with potential implications for his political career. Simultaneously, a controversy surrounding remarks about BR Ambedkar has sparked a rift within the ruling BJP, adding another layer of complexity to the political landscape. The Federal's Capital Beat discussion explores these events through the lens of legal and political analysis.

Police inquiry: A potential threat to Rahul Gandhi

The Delhi Police is likely to record statements from Rahul Gandhi and two other MPs concerning an alleged scuffle within the Parliament premises. The charges include causing hurt, endangering life, and personal safety.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde commented that the charges are serious, but a conviction carrying imprisonment for two years or more is needed for disqualification, and that is a long way away, requiring the filing of a chargesheet and a trial. He cautioned against “jumping the gun," emphasising that the process could be lengthy, citing the National Herald case as an example. While there's a possibility of the government trying to use underground tactics, Hegde highlighted that, so far, these have not been used at the central level to put political opponents behind bars, although state-level politics shows a different picture.

Misbehavior allegations and SC/ST act

The situation is further complicated by a complaint from a woman MP, who has accused Rahul Gandhi of misbehavior, and the National Commission for Women asking for the matter to be investigated. There are speculations about the possibility of implicating him under the SC/ST Act, given the MP's tribal identity. Hegde stated that while such a complaint could potentially be used, courts have historically struck down such proceedings if they appear to be activated by malice or ulterior motives. Also, the timing of the event is such that using the act would seem like a distraction from the controversies that have emerged with regards to Dr.Ambedkar in Parliament.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi to legally face FIR over Ambedkar protest: Stalin

Ambedkar controversy: A rift in the BJP

Political commentator Girish Joshi said the government was trying to divert the public's attention after the Ambedkar controversy exploded. He said there is discontent within the BJP over the controversial clip of Amit Shah that the party was trying to hush up the matter. He said the controversy stemmed from comments made by Amit Shah, which were perceived as disrespectful towards Dr. Ambedkar. Joshi said that these actions have highlighted a deeper ideological clash and the infighting within the BJP and that this has created discomfort among leaders like Yogi Adityanath, Fadnavis, and Gadkari, who are reportedly expressing reservations. The handling of this situation may reveal the direction the party is taking. The Opposition has declared that they are going for an all-India agitation on this issue and this will make matters worse for the ruling party.

Political maneuvering and dilution tactics

Joshi said that the government deliberately derailed the Parliament process to avoid answering questions, but after the Ambedkar controversy, the government was forced to rethink its strategy. Joshi pointed out that the police seeking CCTV footage is just another way of diluting the issue by employing a strategy similar to the one used in Gujarat of sending the cases to CID for a long, drawn-out process. He said that despite the demand for CCTV footage of the incident, there was not going to be any quick decision and the government was trying to cool the matter by creating a smokescreen, and that they are already on the backfoot. He further added that the ruling party fears Priyanka Gandhi as that changes the political calculation drastically.

Also Read: Parliament scuffle: Who are MPs Pratap Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput, Phangnon Konyak?

Larger ideological battle

Hegde provided a historical context, saying that the current situation is a counter-revolution being imposed on the Constitution and emphasised the revolutionary nature of Dr. Ambedkar's ideas that gave all citizens, irrespective of their birth or status, their fundamental rights. He said that there are certain ideological differences and discomfort among some quarters with the ideas enshrined in the Constitution. He also drew parallels with the opposition to the Constitution at its inception by some sections who felt that it did not represent India's traditional values.

The coming days will be crucial in determining the outcomes of these intertwining political and legal battles, and the impact this will have on the nation.

(Disclaimer: The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)