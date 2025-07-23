Parliament Monsoon session, Day 3: National Sports Governance Bill likely to be tabled

The Monsoon session of Parliament resumes today (July 23) for the third day with the National Sports Governance Bill likely to be introduced.

Opposition parties are again set to raise several issues, including the Bihar electoral Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss SIR.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the severe humanitarian crisis arising from the forceful eviction in Delhi.

Also, there is a buzz over who will be the next Vice President.

With the National Sports Governance Bill, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is a private and autonomous organisation, will come under the purview of the National Sports Governance Bill.

Though the BCCI doesn’t take funding from the government, it will be required to take recognition from the proposed National Sports Board (NSB).

