    MPs attend proceedings in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 22. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

    Parliament Monsoon session, Day 3: National Sports Governance Bill likely to be tabled

    There is a buzz over who will be the next Vice President after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned due to health reasons

    23 July 2025 10:25 AM IST  (Updated:2025-07-23 05:32:10)

    The Monsoon session of Parliament resumes today (July 23) for the third day with the National Sports Governance Bill likely to be introduced.

    Opposition parties are again set to raise several issues, including the Bihar electoral Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss SIR.

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the severe humanitarian crisis arising from the forceful eviction in Delhi.

    Also, there is a buzz over who will be the next Vice President.

    With the National Sports Governance Bill, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is a private and autonomous organisation, will come under the purview of the National Sports Governance Bill.

    Though the BCCI doesn’t take funding from the government, it will be required to take recognition from the proposed National Sports Board (NSB).

    Follow the live updates here

    Live Updates

    2025-07-23 04:55:30
    • 23 July 2025 11:02 AM IST

      Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

      Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings begin on Wednesday, the third day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament. It is likely to be a stormy session as the Congress has already said that it would continue its protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. Congress MP Rajeev Shukla earlier said that the protest would continue till the Election Commission listens. 

    • 23 July 2025 10:56 AM IST

      Congress to protest Bihar SIR in Parliament: Rajeev Shukla

      Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said that his party will continue its protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar on Wednesday both inside and outside the Parliament. He also said that the protest would continue till the Election Commission listens.

       "The Opposition will hold a protest in Parliament on the issue of ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar...This protest will continue until the Election Commission listens," he added.

    • 23 July 2025 10:50 AM IST

      Kharge questions VP Dhankhar's 'sudden' resignation

      Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the Centre should answer why Jagdeep Dhankhar suddenly resigned as Vice President, adding that his health was fine.

      “He used to defend RSS and BJP always. Who and what is behind his resignation should be known to the country,” said Kharge.


