Pakistan is epicentre of terrorism in Kashmir: Indian Army chief

Pakistan is the epicentre of terrorism and 80 per cent of the terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir are Pakistanis, said Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

Addressing the media ahead of the Army Day on January 15, Gen Dwivedi also addressed India's situation with China along the Line of Actual Control, which he said continued to be “sensitive but stable”.

Epicentre of terrorism

The Chief of Army Staff blamed Pakistan for the spurt in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent months and said it is being orchestrated by the epicentre of terrorism that is Pakistan.

"If the support is not forthcoming the way India is looking at it, this kind of terrorist infiltration will continue to be there," he said.

Speaking extensively on Kashmir, he said terrorists continued to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan.

“Increased terrorist activities were seen in North Kashmir and the Doda-Kishtwar belt,” he said. However, he claimed the “overall violence parameters” were under control.

80% terrorists of Pakistan origin

“Last year, 60 per cent of the terrorists eliminated were of Pakistan origin. As of today, we feel around 80 per cent or more are of Pakistan origin,” PTI agency quoted the army chief as saying.

Gen Dwivedi said the 2021 ceasefire with the Pakistani military is holding up though there has been a recent upsurge in terror attacks and continued attempts at infiltration.

On China

On China, he said there existed a "degree" of standoff with Chinese armed forces across the LAC in eastern Ladakh but "the situation is sensitive but stable”. In October 2024, the situation in Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh was resolved, Gen Dwivedi added.

Further, Gen Dwivedi spoke on not reducingn troop levels in the winter months. A review of troop deployment can occur before summer depending on how trust-building measures progress and how the ongoing diplomatic discussions pan out, he asserted, according to news reports.

Trust needs a new definition

The Chief of Army Staff also stressed the need to evolve a broader understanding with his counterparts to calm down a potential face-off. Core commanders have been given powers to resolve “trivial” matters or “minor frictions” relating to patrolling and grazing so that they do not become "big" issues later, he added.

Also, he shared that the terrain had been “doctored” on both sides of the LAC by the deployment of troops and military hardware during the over four-year standoff.

“Now, as you have changed the situation after April 2020, the trust between the two countries has to have a new definition," he pointed out.

And also described India's military deployment along the LAC "balanced and robust" and said the Army is "well poised" to deal with any situation.