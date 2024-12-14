Army Chief: Committed to free and inclusive Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reaffirmed India's commitment to regional stability and its pursuit for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The Army Chief made the remarks while speaking virtually at a land forces summit that was held in Japan.

The summit brought together army chiefs and senior generals from several nations, including Japan, the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and South Korea.

In his address, Gen Dwivedi delved into India's security and strategic perspective in the Indian Ocean Region and emphasised the importance of enhancing multinational defence cooperation.

He also underscored India's commitment to regional stability and its pursuit for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The comments came amid growing global concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific region.

The summit provided a platform for exchanging ideas and perspectives on fostering greater multinational defence cooperation, aimed at ensuring peaceful coexistence in the Indo-Pacific region, Indian military officials said.

It was a significant opportunity for the participating nations to discuss and collaborate on shared security challenges and opportunities, they said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)