Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs walk out over farmers’ protests

Congress and other opposition party MPs on Wednesday trooped out of the Rajya Sabha to denounce the government's policies against farmers who are again holding major protests.

Congress MPs raised slogans after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not allow motions demanding that the business of the day be set aside to discuss the issue of farmers.

Dhankhar is angry

A furious Dhankhar accused the protesting MPs of not serving the interests of farmers “by sloganeering and (shedding) crocodile tears".

"You are only politicising it. You don’t want a solution. Kisan (farmers) is your last priority," he told the agitated MPs.

The opposition accused the government of pursuing anti-farmer policies and not fulfilling its promise of increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for various crops.

Tiwari speaks for farmers

Amid unending slogan shouting, he took up Zero Hour mentions. But Dhankhar later relented and allowed Congress leader Pramod Tiwari to make a mention but for just one minute.

Tiwari accused the government of not keeping its promise of raising the MSP. This has forced the farmers again to take to the streets, he said.

Farmers protest again

A few others wanted to speak but Dhankhar did not allow it. Soon after, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) members walked out of the House.

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh have begun a march to Delhi but have been stopped near the Delhi border. Farmers from Punjab have vowed to march to Delhi on December 6.