Demand for JPC probe into Adani issue: INDIA bloc MPs protest in Parliament complex

Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties protested on the Parliament premises on Wednesday (December 4) over the Adani indictment issue and called for a joint parliamentary probe into the matter.

MPs of the Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, and the Left parties, among others, raised slogans in favour of their demand and held a banner reading "Modi-Adani are one" at Parliament's Makar Dwar. The TMC kept away from the opposition protest.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not part of the protest. He left for the violence-hit Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh along with a Congress delegation in the morning.

LS Secretariat advisory to MPs

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday (December 3) issued an advisory urging the MPs not to hold protests in front of Parliament gates, saying that such obstruction of movement could affect their safety and security.

The opposition MPs held a protest at the same spot on Tuesday.

Demand for JPC probe

The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe following the indictment by US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and fraud charges.

The Congress has said that Adani's indictment in a US court on bribery and fraud charges "vindicates" its demand for a JPC investigation into the various "scams" involving the billionaire industrialist's conglomerate.

Gandhi has sought Adani's immediate arrest.

The Adani Group has dismissed all allegations as "baseless".

