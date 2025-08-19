Opposition escalates protest against Election Commission over Bihar voter roll revision

Opposition leaders on Tuesday (August 19) stepped up their offensive against the Election Commission over the voter roll revision in Bihar, with protesting MPs holding a huge banner carrying pictures of the election commissioners and raising slogans against the poll panel.

Opposition targets EC

The banner, which carried the picture of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the other two election commissioners in the panel -- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, also had "vote chor" and the words 'Silent Invisible Rigging' written on it.

The protest in the Parliament complex was led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. He was accompanied by prominent Opposition leaders and MPs, including Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Kharge later shared a video of their protest in Parliament in a post on X. "The Election Commission cannot run away from its constitutional responsibility. INDIA (bloc) has raised serious questions on free and fair Elections with evidence, which the Election Commission should answer by investigating and not by intimidating the Opposition!" Kharge said in his post in Hindi. "From the streets to the Parliament, the fight for voting rights continues," he added.

Parliament disrupted over SIR

The Opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging that the EC's exercise is aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections due later this year. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in the two Houses, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon Session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments, mostly over the SIR issue.

The Opposition MPs have raised the pitch against the CEC after he held a press conference on Sunday (August 17). The Opposition says the CEC has not answered any of the queries raised by them.

