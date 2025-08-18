INDIA bloc plans to move impeachment motion against CEC amid 'vote theft' row

In an escalation of the tug-of-war between the Opposition parties and the Election Commission of India, the INDIA alliance is reportedly planning to move an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The decision by the Opposition to up the stakes comes after Gyanesh Kumar, at a press conference on Sunday (August 17), dismissed as “baseless” and “an insult to the Constitution” the allegations by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi that the Election Commission (EC) was guilty of large-scale voter fraud that has benefited the ruling BJP.

The CEC on Sunday demanded that Rahul Gandhi should either submit a signed affidavit substantiating his charges against the EC or he should apologise to the nation.

‘Vote theft’ allegation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the EC of “vote chori” (vote theft) in the assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, and has alleged that the poll body has manipulated voter data to favour the BJP.

On August 7, Rahul made the stunning claim that there were 1,00,250 “stolen” votes in the assembly segment of Mahadevapura in Bangalore Central constituency that had enabled the BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Rahul has accused the ECI of “colluding” with the BJP in elections across the country.

Impeachment process

The impeachment process to remove the Chief Election Commissioner is similar to that of removing a Supreme Court judge, under Article 324(5) of the Indian Constitution. It requires a motion of impeachment by Parliament.

Oppn accuses EC of bias

After Gyanesh Kumar’s press conference on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi accused the EC of “selective targeting”.

“The Election Commission asks for an affidavit from me. But when Anurag Thakur (BJP MP) says the same thing that I am saying, it does not ask for an affidavit from him,” said Rahul.

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised the CEC’s remarks and said, “It seemed like the BJP was speaking today. Did he give any response about the one lakh voters we exposed in Mahadevapura?”

RJD leader Manoj Jha said the Election Commission was ducking “burning questions”.

JMM MP Mahua Maji asked the EC to clarify the authenticity of the documents presented by Rahul Gandhi in his press conference.