46 trademark applications filed for Operation Sindoor, none approved yet

A total of 46 trademark applications have been filed for the phrase ‘Operation Sindoor’ and related phrases like ‘Mission Sindoor’ since May 1 and none have been approved so far, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday (August 1).

Reliance Industries' application withdrawn

Sharing the information in a written reply, Minister of State (MoS), Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada stated that while np application has been approved to date, one application by the Reliance Industries Limited was withdrawn.

“No application has been accepted to date, and one application has been withdrawn. A letter dated 29.07.2025 has been received from the Ministry of Defence seeking protection of the Operation Sindoor logo under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950,” stated the MoS.

Defence Ministry letter

The MoS further stated that the Ministry of Defence, in a letter dated July 29, sought protection of the Operation Sindoor logo under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950. However, he did not provide any information on whether any follow-up action was taken regarding the matter.

The remaining applications are at various stages, mostly marked “Formalities Chk Pass,” with a few marked “Marked for Exam.” The filings cover a range of classes and proprietors, including individuals, private businesses, and media entities. Many applications involve word marks, while others include device marks using variations of the ‘Operation Sindoor’ name.

‘No guidelines’

Asked whether there are any internal guidelines, advisories, or circulars related to trademarking of military operation names, the MoS stated that there were no such guidelines, adding all the trademark applications are examined/processed as per The Trade Marks Act, 1999 and The Trade Marks Rules, 2017.

“No such internal guidelines, advisories, or circulars is available related to trademarking of military operation names. However, all the trademark applications are examined/processed as per The Trade Marks Act, 1999 and The Trade Marks Rules, 2017,” he added.

The backdrop

Reliance Industries in May withdrew its trademark application for the term 'Operation Sindoor', stating that it was inadvertently filed by a junior employee without authorisation.

Reliance had said it has no intention of "trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery".

"Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation," it said.