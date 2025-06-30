Op Sindoor: Defence attache says IAF lost jets due to ‘constraints’; embassy clarifies

The Indian Embassy in Indonesia issued a clarification on Sunday (June 29) that the remarks made by its defence attache at a seminar on June 10 in Jakarta that the Indian Air Force (IAF) “lost some aircraft” to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor due to political constraints were “misrepresented and taken out of context”.

What did the defence attache say?

India’s defence attache to Indonesia Captain Shiv Kumar, during a seminar in Jakarta on June 10, admitted that the IAF lost some aircraft during the initial phases of Operation Sindoor because it had been directed by the Indian government not to target Pakistan’s air defences or military infrastructure.

“Only because of this constraint given by the political leadership the IAF lost some fighter jets,” said Captain Shiv Kumar.

Also Read: Cong slams govt over Indian defence attache's reported 'lost jets' remarks

He said after the initial setback, the Indian forces changed their tactics and achieved the suppression of Pakistan’s air defences and then “all our attacks could easily go through using surface-to-air missiles and Brahmos surface-to-surface missiles”.

The Indian Navy officer was speaking at a seminar on "Analysis of the Pakistan-India Air Battle and Indonesia's Anticipatory Strategies from the Perspective of Air Power" at a university in Jakarta.

Indian Embassy’s clarification

Nineteen days after Captain Kumar’s remarks at the seminar and after a purported video of his presentation surfaced on Sunday (June 29), the Indian Embassy in Indonesia came out with a clarification on that his remarks were “quoted out of context and the media reports were a mis-representation of the intention and thrust of the presentation made by the speaker".

Also Read: Operation Sindoor not over yet: Rajnath Singh warns Pak against future terror attacks

In its statement on X, the Embassy said that the Indian Armed Forces serve under civilian political leadership “unlike some other countries in our neighbourhood” (in a pointed but veiled reference to Pakistan).

The Embassy also took pains to highlight the fact that the objective of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorist infrastructure and that the Indian response was non-escalatory.