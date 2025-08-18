Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla warns protesting MPs, says shout less and ask more questions

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday (August 18) warned the protesting Opposition MPs of decisive action if they destroy government property, adding that if they asked questions with the same intensity with which they raise slogans, it would be beneficial for the people of the country.

Soon after the Upper House convened for the day, the Opposition MPs resorted to loud sloganeering in protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)of electoral rolls in Bihar conducted by the Election Commission (EC).

Birla warns of decisive action

Birla reminded the Opposition MPs that they are elected representatives of the people, adding that they have not been sent to Parliament to destroy government properties. Citing earlier examples of disciplinary proceedings in Assemblies, the Speaker warned the protesting MPs that they don’t have the privilege of destroying government properties and would face disciplinary action if they tried to do so.

“If you ask questions with the same force with which you are shouting slogans, it will be beneficial for the people of the country. The people have not sent you to destroy government property, and I request you and warn you that no member has the privilege to destroy government property,” Birla.

“If you try to destroy government property, I will have to make some decisive decisions, and the people of the country will see you. Action has been taken against members for such incidents in many assemblies. I warn you again. Do not try to destroy government property. This is my request to you,” Added the Lok Sabha Speaker as quoted by ANI.

Also Read: INDIA bloc plans to move impeachment motion against CEC amid 'vote theft' row

Parliament adjourned till 2 pm

Birla then adjourned the House till 12 noon. But soon after the Lok Sabha reconvened, the Opposition continued with their sloganeering over the SIR, resulting in the Speaker adjourning the House till 2 pm.

Similar chaos was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha during the day, with the Opposition MPs continuing with their sloganeering against the SIR despite repeated appeals from Deputy chairman Harivansh.

“This is the Zero Hour. Please let the House function during the Zero Hour. If you don’t want the House to function during the Zero Hour, then the House stands adjourned till 2 pm,” said Harivansh.

Also Read: Undaunted Rahul Gandhi doubles down on 'vote chori' allegations against EC

The backdrop

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise initiated by the EC in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the poll panel of colluding in “vote theft” with the BJP, responding to which CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday asked Rahul to either apologise or to formally make his claims in a signed affidavit as required under electoral rules.

Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both Houses, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments initially due to opposition demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor and then demanding a discussion on SIR.