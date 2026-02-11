Om Birla directs Lok Sabha Secretariat to correct 'defective' removal notice

Om Birla has asked the Lok Sabha secretariat to amend the Opposition MPs’ “defective” notice seeking his removal as Speaker, after “flaws” were identified, to prevent it from being rejected.

A PTI report quoting sources further stated that the development came to light on Wednesday (February 11).

As many as 118 opposition MPs had signed the notice submitted to Lok Sabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh on Tuesday afternoon. Later in the day, the opposition withdrew the notice and replaced it with another one correcting the date.

‘Four instances of wrong date’

The report, quoting sources, further stated that four instances of the wrong date being mentioned were found, which could have led to the notice being dismissed under the rules.

However, Birla directed the Lok Sabha secretariat to get the defective notice amended and take action on it. "Birla ordered prompt action as per the rules," a functionary said.

The notice will be listed after the start of the second phase of the Budget session, from March 9.

The report further stated that upon receipt of the revised notice, a speedy review will be conducted as per the rules.

Claim of ‘blatantly partisan’ act

Opposition parties on Tuesday put in motion the process to oust Birla as Lok Sabha speaker, alleging that he had acted in a "blatantly partisan" manner in the House and prompting him to step aside from chairing the proceedings till the matter is settled.

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, chief whip K Suresh and whip Mohamed Jawed submitted the notice under Article 94C of the Constitution to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK.

Lok Sabha secretariat officials said Birla, upholding the highest standards of morality, has decided not to sit in the Speaker's chair until the no-confidence motion moved against him is settled.

No-confidence motion to be taken up on March 9

The officials said the no-confidence motion against the speaker was likely to be taken up on March 9, when the House reassembles after the recess to examine budgetary proposals.

Article 94C of the Constitution deals with provisions for the removal of the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Article 96 of the Constitution gives the speaker an opportunity to defend himself or herself in the House.

The Speaker can cast his vote when the motion for his removal is moved in the House. But he cannot cast his vote in case of a tie.

(With agency inputs)