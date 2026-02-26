‘Not a dry eye in Israel’: Modi visit ends with history, hugs and a UPI deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a two-day state visit to Israel on Thursday (February 26) with a joint press briefing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, announcing a significant upgrade in bilateral ties and signing a raft of agreements across technology, agriculture, trade and defence.

"We have taken a historic decision to give our time-tested relationship the status of special strategic partnership," Modi said. "This is a reflection of the aspirations of both the nations."

On trade and technology

Modi announced the establishment of a partnership for critical and emerging technologies and confirmed that UPI, India's homegrown payments platform, would now be operational in Israel. He also signalled deeper cooperation in civil nuclear energy and space. On trade, he said both sides were close to concluding a long-pending bilateral agreement.

"We have decided to establish a critical and emerging technology partnership. I am happy that an agreement has been signed for the use of UPI in Israel. We will further our work in civil nuclear energy and space fields. Together, we will develop future-ready farming solutions. We will work on creating villages of excellence,” he said, and added, "We will soon give final shape to a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement," Modi said.

On farming and innovation

Modi stated that the two countries would collaborate on co-developing agricultural technology. "Together, we will develop future-ready farming solutions. We will work on creating villages of excellence," he said.

Netanyahu echoed the sentiment, pointing to education and artificial intelligence as the next frontier. "When we talk about precision in education, we now have the software and the AI to reach every young student and enable them to reach their full potential," he said.

"The future belongs to those who innovate. And Israel and India are bent on innovation. We are proud ancient civilisations, very proud of very past but absolutely determined to seize the future and we can do it better together," Netanyahu added.

On terrorism and Gaza

Both leaders were unequivocal on terrorism. "India and Israel are clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. Terrorism cannot be accepted in any form. We will continue to fight against terrorism and its supporters. We will proceed together on IMEC and I2U2," Modi said.

On the Gaza conflict, Modi backed a negotiated resolution. "The Gaza Peace Plan has opened a route to peace. India has supported such efforts. In future too, India will continue to cooperate and have dialogue with all nations," Modi said.

Netanyahu gets candid

Netanyahu called the visit "short but extraordinarily productive," adding that "there wasn't a dry eye left in Israel" after Modi's address to the Knesset the previous day. He announced a G2G ministerial meeting to be held in India, calling it "long overdue."

Heaping praise on PM Modi, he said, “You have an amazingly efficient government. What you can do with one minister and one ambassador...The meeting of minds and hearts that we have had here will also continue in this remarkable G2G that is long overdue and will create an even greater boost to the enormous benefits that we can bring to each other."

In a lighter moment, he said India held a personal place in his heart. "I owe India a great personal debt. When I met Sara for the first time... our first or second date was in an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv. The food was unbelievable. Sara was introduced to it for the first time, so it was a great first date — not only with the food, the date was excellent too."

Modi also became the first Indian prime minister to address the Knesset during the visit, where he received the Speaker of the Knesset Medal, which he dedicated to "140 crore Indians and the India-Israel friendship."