YesMadam denies sacking 'stressed' employees, offers mental health leave

Noida-based start-up, YesMadam, a home salon and a tech-enabled platform for beauty and wellness, who allegedly sacked employees suffering from significant stress during an internal mental health survey, has clarified today that “no one was fired”.

On December 10, the company released a three-page long statement claiming that it would never take such an “inhuman step”.

It dismissed all social media posts by employees who had made these claims and said, "Our team is like family, and their dedication, hard work, and passion are the foundation of all our successes."

According to YesMadam, the social media posts were a "planned effort to highlight the serious issue of workplace stress". Moreover, to reinforce its commitment to employee wellness, YesMadam has announced a programme to offer in-office head massages and spa sessions to help employees destress.

It is also offering a 'De-stress Leave Policy', allowing employees to avail up to six paid leaves annually for mental health and rejuvenation.

Start-up receives flak

The start-up received a lot of flak after this news appeared on social media. While some users accused the company of being part of a 'PR marketing gimmick', another firm,Magic Pin, a food delivery app, offered to hire all the sacked employees of YesMadam.

One social media user posted a picture of said, "When so many CEOs and startups are looking down on employee mental health, it’s refreshing to see @mymagicpin standing up for their well being…"