Noida-based startup asks employees if they’re stressed, fires over 100 after they said ‘yes’

Noida-based startup YesMadam, a home salon and a tech-enabled platform for beauty and wellness, has come under scanner following allegations that they have parted ways with employees who indicated significant stress during an internal mental health survey.

A viral email and a social media post from one of the reportedly-terminated employees have triggered widespread discussion on social media platforms like X and Reddit.

An employee, named Anushka Dutta, criticised the decision, writing on LinkedIn, “What's happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we're feeling stressed? And not just me 100 other people have been fired too.” The post, accompanied by a screenshot of the alleged termination email, quickly went viral, receiving over 500 comments.



The employee, claiming to be one of those affected, expressed disbelief and disappointment, questioning the company’s approach.

HR mail goes viral

A screenshot of an email from the Human Resources manager at YesMadam has gone viral on social media.

“Recently, we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work. Many of you shared your concerns, which we deeply value and respect. As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback,” says the screenshot of the alleged HR mail.

“To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress. This decision is effective immediately, and impacted employees will receive further details separately,” it added.

Notably, Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Gauhar Khan and others have promoted the company so far.

Faces backlash online

Meanwhile, the alleged move of the startup has sparked outrage online, with users flaying the company’s approach as insensitive and counterproductive. Many argued that terminating employees for expressing stress undermines workplace well-being, a value the company claimed to prioritise.



“A very cheap PR marketing tactic to get limelight. If it is, then shame on the company,” wrote one user. “This is the weirdest, illogical and most unethical reasons for employee termination/layoffs, or whatever else HR will sugar coat this as. Tell me this is a joke,” added another.

Shitiz Dogra, Associate Director of Digital Marketing at IndiGo, also posted the screenshot on LinkedIn, questioning, “Can an organization fire you for being stressed? Looks like it just happened at a startup - YesMadam.”