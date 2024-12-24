No-trust motion worse than ‘vegetable-cutting knife for bypass surgery’: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, quoting former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, has said that while a vegetable-cutting knife should never be used for bypass surgery, the notice submitted by the Opposition for his removal as the Rajya Sabha Chairman wasn’t even a vegetable-cutting knife; it was rusted.

In his first reaction on the notice submitted by the Opposition INDIA bloc, Dhankhar said on Tuesday (December 24), “Just look at the notice against the vice-president. Just look at the six links they have given. You’ll be shocked. Chandra Shekhar ji once said, ‘Never use a vegetable-cutting knife for bypass surgery’. The notice wasn’t even a vegetable-cutting knife; it was rusted. There was haste.”

Also read: Trampling of democracy has become norm in RS under Dhankhar: Kharge

“You wouldn’t have slept for days”

“When I read it, I was astonished,” Dhankhar told a group of women journalists. “But what surprised me more was that none of you read it. If you had, you wouldn’t have been able to sleep for days.”

The INDIA bloc had filed the motion to remove Dhankhar as the Rajya Sabha Chairman after claiming that Dhankhar was biased in conducting the Rajya Sabha as he refused to allow Opposition MPs to respond to attacks by the Treasury MPs on the Sonia Gandhi-George Soros issue.

The notice was rejected by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Harivansh on various grounds, including that Dhankhar’s name was misspelt and the mandatory 14-day notice period had not been served. He also claimed the motion had been tabled to create a “narrative” against Dhankhar.

Also read: First time in 72-year history of Rajya Sabha, no-trust motion against chairman: Congress

“Important to listen too”

While stressing the need for the right to expression, calling it “the definition of democracy”, Dhankhar emphasized that it was important to listen to the other side as well.

“Before you use your vocal cords... allow your ears to entertain the other point of view. Without these two elements, democracy can neither be nurtured nor blossom,” Dhankhar said.

Dhankhar said any constitutional position has to be vindicated by commitment to sublimity, sterling qualities and constitutionalism.

“We are not in a position to settle scores. Because, for the success of democracy, two things are inalienable: expression and dialogue,” he said, according to an official statement.

Also read: Fate of no-trust motion against Dhankhar unclear but INDIA gets news reason to unite

“Parliament in news for wrong reasons”

Cautioning against efforts to “harm national interests”, the vice-president said these are fuelled in an orchestrated manner by forces that are determined to be inimical to the interest of the country.

“Their objective is to destroy, brick by brick, our Constitutional institutions, slur the presidency, and mind you, who is the president? The first tribal woman to become president of this country,” he remarked.

Referring to parliamentary debates, Dhankhar said the two Houses are in the news for the wrong reasons. “Accountability must be enforced by the media, the only conveyance to the people at large. Media can strike a chord with the people and generate pressure on public representatives,” he said.

(With agency inputs)