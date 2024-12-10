First time in 72-year history of Rajya Sabha, no-trust motion against chairman: Congress

Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, “For the first time in the 72-year history of the Rajya Sabha, Opposition Parties have formally submitted a no-confidence motion against the Chairman. There have been three occasions, however, when a no-confidence motion has been moved against the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.”

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday (December 10) said that all the parties belonging to the INDIA alliance had submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of conducting the House proceedings in an extremely partisan manner.

Sources quoted by PTI said that the motion has received signatures of support from about 60 Opposition MPs belonging to the Congress, DMK, RJD, TMC, AAP, CPI, CPI(M), and JMM. The motion to remove a vice-president requires a minimum of 50 signatories.

Article 67(b) of the Constitution says, “Vice President may be removed from his office by a resolution of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) passed by a majority of all the then members of the Council and agreed to by the House of the People; but no resolution for the purpose of this clause shall be moved unless at least fourteen days’ notice has been given of the intention to move the resolution.”

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned again on Tuesday, with members from the ruling NDA alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc accusing each other of not allowing the House to function.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said, “It is the misfortune of the country that the ruling party is not letting the Parliament function. This is causing a loss worth crores of rupees. A Parliament is called to discuss the issues. This has happened for the first time in the history of India that the ruling party is hindering the House proceedings.”

Opposition MPs continued to protest inside the Parliament premises demanding an investigation into the allegations against Gautam Adani.