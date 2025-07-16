Nimisha Priya case: Want God's law to be enforced, says victim's brother

The family of Talal Abdo Mahdi, the victim in the Nimisha Priya case, has indicated that they will not accept blood money or any other kind of compromise in the case, likely ruling out the only legal option to save her from execution, reported the BBC Arabic on Wednesday (July 16).

According to the report, the victim’s brother, Abdel Fattah Mahdi, has said that their stand on forgiving her is very clear. “We want 'God's law' to be implemented in this case. We will not accept anything less than that,” said Abdel Fattah Mahdi as quoted by BBC Arabic.

‘False allegations against Talal’

He claimed that the allegation that Talal snatched Nimisha’s passport and threatened her was false and baseless, adding that even Nimisha had not said that Talal snatched her passport.

As for the allegations that Talal tortured her, Abdel described them as “rumours”. He said that Talal and Nimisha had a “natural relationship” and formed a business partnership to run a clinic together.

‘Marital relationship’

"After they got to know each other, they formed a business partnership to run a clinic. They then got married and remained in that marital relationship for 3-4 years," said Abdel as quoted in the report.

He also said that it was unfortunate that there were efforts made to “deny the truth”, adding that attempts are being made to “justify a crime" by portraying the accused as a victim.

The backdrop

The comments come a day after the execution of Nimisha Priya, initially scheduled for July 17, was postponed by the Yemeni authorities.

The move came in the wake of intense negotiations involving prominent religious leaders ,including the Grand Mufti of India, Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar.

Nimisha had been in prison in Yemen for over a decade. She was awarded the death penalty for the murder of her Yemeni employer. The case started from her attempt to flee from her alleged abusive relationship with Talal. She tried to sedate him, but Talal died due to an overdose.

As per the Yemeni legal system, her family has offered blood money of $1 million to Talal’s family. They are yet to officially respond to the offer.