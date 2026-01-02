NIA chargesheets three in LeT-linked Bengaluru terror conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three accused, including a psychiatrist, in a 2023 case linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Bengaluru, officials said on Friday (January 2).

In its second supplementary chargesheet filed before a court in Bengaluru on Thursday, the agency named Anees Fathima, Chan Pasha A and Nagaraj S under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Karnataka Prisons Act.

The NIA, which took over the case from the local police in October 2023, had earlier chargesheeted nine accused, including absconder Junaid Ahmed.

Conspiracy to aid terror convict’s escape

The case, originally registered by the Bengaluru City police in July 2023, related to the recovery of arms, ammunition and digital devices from habitual offenders who had allegedly planned to carry out terror activities in the city to disrupt India’s sovereignty and security, according to an official statement.

The activities, aimed at promoting the interests of the LeT, were part of a larger conspiracy to facilitate the escape of T Naseer, a life convict in several terror cases, while he was being transported from prison to court. Naseer was an undertrial prisoner in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blast cases at the time.

Roles of the accused detailed

Among the three chargesheeted, Anees Fathima has been identified as Junaid’s mother. She allegedly provided logistical support and funds to Naseer inside Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, and was involved in handling hand grenades and walkie-talkies on her son’s directions, besides facilitating communication among the accused.

NIA investigations also revealed her role in harbouring key accused Salman Khan and helping him flee to Dubai by arranging travel documents. Salman was later extradited to India from the Republic of Rwanda.

Chan Pasha A, an assistant sub-inspector with the City Armed Reserve-South, Bengaluru City, allegedly received illegal gratification from Salman for sharing details related to Naseer’s escort arrangements, with whom he had come into contact during prisoner escort duty.

Nagaraj S, a psychiatrist on deputation at the Central Prisons Hospital in Parappana Agrahara, was allegedly involved in illegally smuggling mobile phones into the prison and selling them to inmates for cash. One such phone reached Naseer, who used it to communicate with co-accused and further the terror conspiracy, the agency said.

