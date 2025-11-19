NIA arrests gangster Anmol Bishnoi after removal from US

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, was arrested by the NIA on Wednesday (November 19) upon landing in Delhi, after being "removed" by the US.

Anmol will soon be produced before a special court here, officials said. He is also wanted in connection with the firing at Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence in April 2024 and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The gangster was earlier detained by the US authorities in November last year and was "removed" from the country on Tuesday.

Accused in Baba Siddique murder case

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on the night of October 12, 2024, in front of his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra area.

At least 26 people allegedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested in the Baba Siddique murder case.

The Mumbai police have invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with the brazen killing. Anmol Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar, and Zishan Mohammed Akhtar were named as wanted accused in the case.

On the run since 2022

Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

"Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period," an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

'Ran terror syndicates'

It said Anmol continued to "run terror syndicates" and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground. The NIA probe showed Anmol had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives.

"He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters. NIA continues to investigate the case...as part of its efforts to destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels," it said.

