Report a dirty highway toilet, win Rs 1,000 on FASTag from NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out a special, incentive-driven campaign urging commuters to report unhygienic toilets at toll plazas.

As part of the initiative, users who identify and report dirty facilities will receive a reward of Rs 1,000, credited directly to their FASTag accounts.

The campaign runs till October 31 and covers all national highways across India.

NHAI launches hygiene reward drive

Highway users can upload geo-tagged photos using the latest version of the Rajmargyatra app and share details such as their name, location, Vehicle Registration Number (VRN), and mobile number, according to an official statement.

Each VRN reporting such instances will be eligible for a Rs 1,000 reward, credited as a FASTag recharge linked to the same VRN provided by the user.

The reward will be non-transferable and cannot be redeemed in cash. The statement further clarified that the initiative applies only to toilets constructed, operated, or maintained under NHAI’s jurisdiction, while facilities located at fuel stations, dhabas, or other public places not managed by NHAI are excluded from the scheme.

How FASTag users can earn Rs 1,000

Download the latest version of the Rajmargyatra app.

Capture clear, geo-tagged photos of dirty toilets at NHAI-managed toll plazas, ensuring visible time stamps.

Submit the report via the app, including your name, mobile number, and Vehicle Registration Number (VRN).

Receive Rs 1,000 in your FASTag account for each valid report — limited to one reward per VRN for the duration of the scheme.

Terms and conditions

To maintain fairness and transparency, NHAI has outlined the following guidelines:

The initiative applies only to toilets built, operated, or maintained by NHAI. Facilities at dhabas, fuel stations, or other public places are not covered.

Each VRN can claim the Rs 1,000 reward only once during the campaign period.

A reward for each toilet facility will be given only once per day — if multiple users report the same toilet, only the first valid submission will qualify.

Photos must be captured through the Rajmargyatra app. Manipulated, duplicate, outdated, or previously used images will be rejected.

Screening and verification process

All submissions will undergo AI-assisted verification, followed by manual checks where necessary. This two-step review system ensures that rewards are issued fairly and that the campaign maintains its integrity.