National Voters’ Day: History, significance and theme for 2026

National Voters’ Day in India is observed on January 25, a day before the country’s Republic Day, to celebrate the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, which was established 76 years ago on January 25, 1950.

The purpose of National Voters’ Day is to encourage new voters, especially young citizens, to come forward and elect their leaders, while also celebrating the world’s largest democracy.

Every year, the day is marked by numerous campaigns across the country to create awareness about the importance of voting.

Honouring poll officials

National Voters’ Day was first celebrated on January 25, 2011, making this year the 16th National Voters’ Day.

The day will also be celebrated by honouring the Election Commission officials for their work with awards.

The EC in Bihar will honour officials with the “Best Election District Awards-2025, Special Awards and Media Awards” for effectively managing the election and creating awareness.

‘My India, My Vote’

This year, the theme of National Voters’ Day is ‘My India, My Vote’. The theme has been chosen to highlight the individual’s role in shaping the nation’s future.

The observance was introduced in 2011 to address the issue of new voter registration, particularly among the younger generation. Reportedly, only 20 to 25 per cent of eligible youngsters enroll their names on the Electoral Roll. Eligible applicants enrolled on time will be provided with their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) on January 25 every year.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive has made this year’s National Voters’ Day particularly significant. Several states are currently under intense scrutiny due to the SIR, which has been implemented to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the Electoral Roll and that ineligible names are removed from the list.

While many states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, have criticised the SIR exercise, the drive continues as the country prepares to observe National Voters’ Day.

In 2026, as many as four Indian states are set to go to the polls, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Assam. The Union Territory of Puducherry will also hold its Legislative Assembly election this year.

This makes the 16th National Voters’ Day all the more significant.