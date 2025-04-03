PM Modi likely to meet Muhammad Yunus at BIMSTEC summit

In a significant development that could ease strained India-Bangladesh ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus are likely to meet for the first time.

The meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, since Yunus took office in August 2024.

This will be their first meeting since Yunus became chief adviser. The bilateral engagement, reportedly initiated at Dhaka’s request, comes after months of frosty ties between the two countries.

Though New Delhi has yet to officially confirm the meeting, Bangladesh officials remain hopeful. The leaders may interact informally on April 3 at a reception hosted by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, with formal talks expected during the summit on April 4.

Also Read: Bangladesh demands Hasina's return; what are India's options?

Tensions and triggers

The Yunus-Modi meeting could mark a reset in India-Bangladesh relations, strained since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

New Delhi has expressed concern over increasing attacks on Hindus and the influence of hardline Islamist groups in Bangladesh.

The jailing of a former ISKCON monk Chinmay Krishna Das and Yunus’ pro-China statements about India’s Northeast region added fuel to the fire.

Yunus, during a recent visit to Beijing, controversially referred to India’s northeastern states as “landlocked” and Bangladesh as the “only guardian of the ocean,” promoting deeper China-Bangladesh ties.

The remarks sparked sharp criticism from Indian political leaders, though Yunus’ office later clarified the statement was “honestly intended” and misinterpreted.

Also Read: ‘Offensive, dangerous’: Indian leaders slam Md Yunus’ 'guardian of ocean’ remark

Thaw in Thailand?

The BIMSTEC summit offers a platform for regional cooperation and also bilateral healing. India will engage with several countries during the event, including Nepal and Myanmar.

Modi is also expected to meet Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and also call on Thai King Vajiralongkorn.

While political opinions in India are divided over a one-on-one with Yunus, the meeting—if it happens—could be the first step toward rebuilding trust and addressing mutual concerns.