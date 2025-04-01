‘Offensive, dangerous’: Indian leaders slam Md Yunus’ 'guardian of ocean’ remark

A remark by Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus calling Bangladesh the sole “guardian” of the ocean for India’s “landlocked” north-eastern states has invited widespread condemnation from political parties in India including leaders of north-eastern states.

A now-viral video shows Yunus making the statement, apparently during his recent four-day visit to China.

What Yunus said

Calling Bangladesh the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region, Yunus in the video is seen urging China to extend its economic influence to his country, mentioning that India's north-eastern states being landlocked could prove to be an opportunity.

"The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean. We are the only guardian of the ocean. This open up a huge possibility. This could be an extension of Chinese economy," he said.

Himanta calls for alternative routes to NE

Reacting to the statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday dubbed it "offensive and strongly condemnable", while calling for prioritisation of exploring alternative routes connecting the Northeast to the rest of India, bypassing the 'Chicken's Neck'.

"The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh, the so-called interim Government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable," Sarma posted on X.

"Such provocative statements by Md Younis must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas," he added.

Chicken’s Neck

The strategic Siliguri Corridor, called the 'Chicken's Neck' for its shape, is a strip of land located in northern West Bengal, having a width of just over 20 km. This narrow strip, which connects the Northeast to the rest of India, is sandwiched between Nepal and Bangladesh, with Bhutan and China a few hundred km away.

Sarma said Yunus’ remark underscores the "persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India's strategic 'Chicken's Neck' corridor".

"Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically. Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken's Neck corridor," he said.

Sarma said that this may pose significant engineering challenges, but it can be achieved with "determination and innovation".

‘Letting go of Chittagong port biggest mistake’

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the chief of Tripura’s Tipra Motha Party (TMP) said relinquishing control of the Chittagong Port in present-day Bangladesh in 1947 was India’s “biggest mistake” and made a pitch to carve out a route to the ocean with the support of indigenous people.

“Time for India to make a route to the ocean by supporting our indigenous people who once ruled Chittagong so we are no longer dependent on an ungrateful regime. India’s biggest mistake was to let go of the port (Chittagong) in 1947 despite the hill people living there wanting to be a part of the Indian Union,” Debbarma said.

He said, “Mr Yunus may think he is the guardian of the ocean but the reality is he is a stop-gap leader at the age of almost 85. Let’s not forget Tripura is only a few miles away from the port”.

Yunus must exercise restraint: Biren Singh

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said it was clear that Yunus was trying to frame the Northeast as a “strategic pawn” to serve Bangladesh’s geopolitical ambitions while urging the chief adviser not to make such reckless comments as they would lead to “consequences”.

"It is apparent that Md Yunus and his interim government in Bangladesh are attempting to frame the Northeast as a strategic pawn to serve their geopolitical ambitions. Such provocative and irresponsible statements are unbecoming of a leader, and I condemn his remarks in the strongest possible terms," Singh, a BJP leader, said.

"Let it be made absolutely clear, India's unity and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and cannot be challenged by anyone. Md Yunus must exercise restraint; making reckless comments about a nation like India is not only unwise but also lead to consequences he may come to regret," he added.

Congress blames ‘pathetic foreign policy’

Yunus’ statement also drew widespread condemnation from parties including the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

“Bangladesh is inviting China to encircle India. This attitude of the Bangladesh government is very dangerous for the security of our North East region. The government is not taking care of Manipur and China has already settled villages in Arunachal. Our foreign policy is in such a pathetic state that the country in whose creation India had a major role, is also today engaged in rallying against us,” said Congress leader Pawan Khera in a post on X.

Reacting to Yunus’ remark, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said this was a "very serious issue" and it concerns the "safety and security" of the nation.

"It's a very shameful comment...he is mentioning regions of our country to move the China agenda. I feel India should take a tough stand on it. It endangers the safety and security of the nation," she told PTI.

Yunus’ China visit

Last week, the Bangladesh's chief adviser met Chinese President Xi Jinping and sought stepped-up investments from China to revive Bangladesh's flagging economy, hit by a political and economic crisis.

"It's very important that we see China as our good friend," Yunus said, projecting Beijing as a balancing factor against New Delhi.

He expects bilateral relations to enter a new stage, Yunus told the Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency in an interview during the visit.

A former ambassador of India described the comments as "most unfortunate," though he said that New Delhi should not panic over Yunus’ statements.

"It doesn't change the reality of what India is today and what it is capable of…(India is) fully capable of protecting its security concerns," Venu Rajamony, who served as India's ambassador to the Netherlands from 2017 to 2020, told PTI.

When asked about its impact on India-Bangladesh ties, Rajamony said, "On bilateral ties trajectory, there is no indication of any major shift in Bangladesh's policy towards India."